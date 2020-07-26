Tongala recruits former VFL gun Nick Jamieson

If the Tonny Train was rolling last year, prepare for a blue tsunami next season.

Tongala has executed a recruiting coup in the middle of the COVID-19 chaos.

Former VFL gun Nick Jamieson will join the Blues next season, the club announced on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old midfielder previously played in a flag with VAFA side Old Scotch, before joining Western Bulldogs affiliate Footscray in the VFL.

Jamieson was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 VFL premiership side, in a year where he was the club's leading goal-kicker.

He followed this with a stellar year in 2017 when he claimed the Bulldogs’ best-and-fairest, represented the VFL against the WAFL, as well as being named to the VFL Team of the Year.

After a knee reconstruction in 2018, Jamieson returned to play the final 10 games of last season, being named in the club's best players on nine occasions.

Tongala will also gain Old Scotch VAFA key position utility Andrew Hummerston, a previous winner of the club's leading goal-kicker award, as well as playing in a premiership.

Tongala will also welcome back Matthew Tyler after an extended period with Old Scotch — before a two-year stint with Kyabram District League club Girgarre — as well as Chuck Houghton.

The club had previously confirmed that gun player Cam Illet would return to the club next year.

Tongala coach Jordan Souter said Tyler's homecoming was a catalyst for the influx of talent.

“A few of Matt's mates wanted to get out of the city and play some country footy,” Souter said.

“It was the easiest recruiting I've ever done. I just had to make a phone call and introduce myself. All the work was done for me.

“They're some really high quality footballers who have played at a high level, and we expect them to make a big impact on our group.

“On top of that you have Matty coming back after the better part of 10 years. It's great to have him home.

“We expect we will retain the majority of our list, so getting in early and getting a few good additions sets us up really well for next year.”