GVL under-18s | Mooroopna salutes over Mansfield in a thriller

A gutsy come-from-behind win against Mansfield has kicked off Mooroopna's under-18 season in style.

The Cats booted seven goals in the second half and held the Eagles to three, in an opening round thriller at Mansfield Recreation Reserve.

Played in pristine conditions, Mooroopna walked away with a 9.9 (63) to 8.10 (58) victory in the first round of the Goulburn Valley League junior season.

Mooroopna's brave performance to snatch victory earned the praise of first-year coach Brett Macartney.

“I'm really proud of the boys for the way they fought back," Macartney said.

“Mansfield were well on top at half-time with their speed and ball movement.

“But the boys showed good resolve and it's a credit to them for the way they got back in the contest.

“The heart was ticking fast in the last quarter.”

After trailing by 21 points at the main break, the visitors were able to claw back the margin with an inspiring four-goal-to-one term.

Down by two points at the last break, Macartney said his message to the group was to leave nothing in the tank.

“My message was just ‘you have worked so bloody hard in pre-season’, and to give everything and leave nothing out there,” he said.

“In this shortened season, it's really important to grab these early wins.

“But I also let them do their own thing, and a lot of the leaders stood up in that last term.”

Jed Woods was classy across the wing and half-back, with his skills standing out across the four quarters.

Tough defender Aidan Basile scrapped and repelled multiple Mansfield attacks in defence, while Jai Carn (two goals) and Bailey Whittaker (two) did the damage up forward.

“Jed was super consistent throughout the match — he was brilliant,” Macartney said.

“His foot skills were sublime, he was able to break the lines by hitting up targets.

“Our vice-captain Jai stood up and held on to a couple of strong marks in important times of the last quarter.

“And Aidan was fantastic, his second and third efforts across half-back were pivotal.”

Better players for the Eagles were Nicholas Watson and Harry Mahoney, while forwards Mac Greene and Tom Dunstan each booted multiple goals.

THE GAME

Mooroopna 1.3, 2.4, 6.6, 9.9 (63)

Mansfield 1.3, 5.7, 6.8, 8.10 (58)

Goals

Mooroopna: Bailey Whittaker, Jai Carn 2, Dustin Blake, Ryley Issell, Nathan Basile, Fraser McElhinney, Darcy Russell

Mansfield: Mac Greene, Tom Dunstan 2, J. Byrne, Geordie McLennan, Luke Menhenett, Harry Mahoney

Best

Mooroopna: Jed Woods, Aidan Basile, Darcy Russell, Oscar Lear-Camci, Nathan Basile, Bailey Whittaker

Mansfield: Nicholas Watson, Harry Mahoney, Mac Greene, Tom Dunstan, Fletcher Cooper, Luke Menhenett