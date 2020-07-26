GVL under-18 football - United on top against Swans

Shepparton United began it's Goulburn Valley League under-18 football season with a bang, accounting for the Shepparton Swans at Princess Park on Saturday.

The Demons were on fire for most of the contest, with quick ball movement allowing them to rack up 21 scoring shots to three-quarter time, along with a 61-point lead.

The Swans were able to hit back with five goals to two in the last term to reel the final margin in somewhat, but the damage was already done.

United's squad is bursting with representative talent on every line, but the large number of Murray Bushrangers in both outfits made for a top-quality contest despite the scoreboard.

Kade Chalcraft, Zavier Maher, Josh O'Dwyer, Bowen Calogero, Kaedyn Napier, Jhett Cooper and Sean Thompson are all awaiting a shortened under-18 NAB League season to showcase their wares at a higher level this year, but did just as good a job of standing out at the weekend.

All seven Demons either hit the scoreboard or were named in the best for the visitors, while Mitch Roche, Fergus Pinnuck and Sheldon Bogdan were also among the more influential performers.

For the Swans, current Bushrangers Josh Rachele, Diesel Batey and Max Clohesy shone brightly, as did Billy Browne, Jaxon Thomas and Will Dwyer.

United had secured a 17-point advantage by the first change of the round one fixture, but increased it to 37 points at the main break before booting four goals to none in the penultimate stanza.

THE GAME

Shepparton Swans 2.2, 3.4, 3.7, 8.8 (56) lt

Shepparton United 5.1, 9.5, 13.8, 15.9 (99)

Goals

Swans: Jaxon Thomas 2, Ty Sutherland, Josh Rachele, Izaak Rossignuolo, Diesel Batey, Max Clohesy, Jack Smith.

United: Kade Chalcraft 3, Josh O'Dwyer, Bowen Calogero, Kaedyn Napier, Mitch Trevaskis 2, Jhett Cooper, Mitch Roche, Jake Zerbato, Sean Thompson.

Best

Swans: Max Clohesy, Billy Browne, Josh Rachele, Jaxon Thomas, Diesel Batey, Will Dwyer.

United: Kade Chalcraft, Zavier Maher, Mitch Roche, Fergus Pinnuck, Sheldon Bogdan, Josh O'Dwyer.