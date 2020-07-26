Sport

GVL | Kyabram kicks off season in big way

By Aydin Payne

Standout: Kyabram teenager Tom Burnett starred at the weekend.

1 of 1

An emphatic second-half performance has helped Kyabram clinch a comfortable win against Euroa at the weekend.

Under blue skies at Kyabram Recreation Reserve, the Bombers’ under-18 outfit booted nine second-half goals to cruise home by 81 points.

A depleted Euroa outfit was no match for the home side and went down 17.13 (115) to 5.4 (34) in the Goulburn Valley League's opening round.

Kyabram — led by a lively Mackenzie Cowley (five goals) — reigned supreme in the second half after Euroa fought back bravely in the second term.

After a disappointing start to the match, Euroa came out and kicked three of the first four goals of the second term.

But the visitors were unable to sustain that effort after half-time.

Bombers coach Glenn Hart was pleased with the result and said the extended bench helped his side run out the match in the second half.

“I was really pleased with the result,” Hart said.

“We got off to a great start, we hit the scoreboard and put the pressure on early.

“And Euroa was a bit light on for numbers.

“It was a warm day and we were lucky to have an extended bench which enabled us to finish off strongly.”

Kyabram's Liam Dillon and Tom Burnett worked hard around the contests and were handy contributors in the win alongside Cowley.

“There was no doubt that Liam, Tom and Macca were the standouts,” Hart said.

“Mac was a live wire up forward and it was great to see him kick a few.

“Liam is hard at the contests, gets in-and-under and feeds the ball out.

“And Tom is a smart user of the footy, his work around the ground stood out.”

Euroa's Dylan Hird, Ben Bath and Nic Asquith flew the flag, while Ryan Spencer (two goals) fought hard in attack.

THE GAME

Kyabram 5.3, 8.6, 12.8, 17.13 (115)
Euroa 0.1, 3.3, 3.4, 5.4 (34)
Goals
Kyabram: Mackenzie Cowley 5, Sam Cipriani 3, Ethan Palma-Ludeman 2, Darcy Keck, Tom Burnett, Liam Dillon, Mitch Fitzgerald, Ryan Hatch, Sam Plumb, Luke Fitzsimmons
Euroa: Ryan Spencer 2, Tom Panuccio, Josh Robertson
Best
Kyabram: Tom Burnett, Liam Dillon, Mackenzie Cowley, Mitch Fitzgerald, Sam Cipriani
Euroa: Dylan Hird, Ben Bath, Nic Asquith, Lachie Hill, Tom Panuccio, Dan Mawson

Latest articles

Lifestyle

My Pet: A tale of puppy love

When Sophie de Wys met Kellie McGrath, Poppi was part of the deal. The 24-year-old Shepparton woman said having the lovable Labrador in their lives had only strengthened their relationship.“I think you kind of see how one another reacts to...

Jessica Ball
News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL under-18 football - United on top against Swans

Shepparton United began it’s Goulburn Valley League under-18 football season with a bang, accounting for the Shepparton Swans at Princess Park on Saturday. The Demons were on fire for most of the contest, with quick ball movement allowing them to...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Hockey - GVHA action back on deck

In the under-16 competition a close contest was fought out between Mooroopna and GV Maroons

Tyler Maher
Sport

NAB League set for August 22 start

The region’s best young footballers look set to get their chance to show their potential to play AFL when the NAB League returns next month. The AFL informed clubs on Tuesday the talent pathway competition’s country teams would begin playing on...

Alex Mitchell