GVL | Kyabram kicks off season in big way

An emphatic second-half performance has helped Kyabram clinch a comfortable win against Euroa at the weekend.

Under blue skies at Kyabram Recreation Reserve, the Bombers’ under-18 outfit booted nine second-half goals to cruise home by 81 points.

A depleted Euroa outfit was no match for the home side and went down 17.13 (115) to 5.4 (34) in the Goulburn Valley League's opening round.

Kyabram — led by a lively Mackenzie Cowley (five goals) — reigned supreme in the second half after Euroa fought back bravely in the second term.

After a disappointing start to the match, Euroa came out and kicked three of the first four goals of the second term.

But the visitors were unable to sustain that effort after half-time.

Bombers coach Glenn Hart was pleased with the result and said the extended bench helped his side run out the match in the second half.

“I was really pleased with the result,” Hart said.

“We got off to a great start, we hit the scoreboard and put the pressure on early.

“And Euroa was a bit light on for numbers.

“It was a warm day and we were lucky to have an extended bench which enabled us to finish off strongly.”

Kyabram's Liam Dillon and Tom Burnett worked hard around the contests and were handy contributors in the win alongside Cowley.

“There was no doubt that Liam, Tom and Macca were the standouts,” Hart said.

“Mac was a live wire up forward and it was great to see him kick a few.

“Liam is hard at the contests, gets in-and-under and feeds the ball out.

“And Tom is a smart user of the footy, his work around the ground stood out.”

Euroa's Dylan Hird, Ben Bath and Nic Asquith flew the flag, while Ryan Spencer (two goals) fought hard in attack.

THE GAME

Kyabram 5.3, 8.6, 12.8, 17.13 (115)

Euroa 0.1, 3.3, 3.4, 5.4 (34)

Goals

Kyabram: Mackenzie Cowley 5, Sam Cipriani 3, Ethan Palma-Ludeman 2, Darcy Keck, Tom Burnett, Liam Dillon, Mitch Fitzgerald, Ryan Hatch, Sam Plumb, Luke Fitzsimmons

Euroa: Ryan Spencer 2, Tom Panuccio, Josh Robertson

Best

Kyabram: Tom Burnett, Liam Dillon, Mackenzie Cowley, Mitch Fitzgerald, Sam Cipriani

Euroa: Dylan Hird, Ben Bath, Nic Asquith, Lachie Hill, Tom Panuccio, Dan Mawson