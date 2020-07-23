Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Here at Payney's Punt, we have never been quite good at the much-loved board game Monopoly.

But we may as well be titled kings of the game after our brilliant (or sheer luck) use of the ‘get out of jail free card’ in the last at Flemington last weekend.

After two winners and multiple of placegetters before race nine, Sakura ($12) was able to salute for this mug punter and his string of followers.

It truly was a great escape.

And by great escape, we mean escaping the need to visit the soup train and live off two-minute noodles for a fortnight

But enough of the past, it's time to get stuck into tomorrow's nine-race card at Caulfield.

Tomorrow is Bletchingly Stakes day, the last Group race in Melbourne for the season, expect a Soft 5 track with the rail out 5 m.

If you are following our preview of tomorrow's races (good luck), please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

On paper it looks a straight-forward race to kick-start proceedings, with Tavidance (4) well-placed to continue his winning ways. The lightly raced gelding is 6:3-0-2 and is coming off a win at this track over 1400 m. Rises in weight, but that should be no issue. Has drawn the widest barrier here and will need to work over. Heavenly Emperor (1) gets a 3 kg claim and won last start at this track/distance. Races third-up tomorrow and has two wins from four attempts at this stage of the preparation. Will push forward from barrier six and find a nice spot. Look for Denaro (9) to be there about after winning last start at this trip. Has drawn the rails.

Top tip: Heavenly Emperor

Race 2. 12.35 pm — VOBIS Gold Ingot (1400 m)

A tough assignment, but plenty to like with two Mick Price and Michael Kent-trained runners. Sensationalisation (9) and Write The Score (10) have just three race appearances between them, but expect strong showings here. The former finished a close third behind Zesty Belle (8) on debut over 1200 m and chased hard in the final furlong, drops in weight and Michael Walker retains the ride. And the latter finished second last start after a strong end to the race. Burleigh Boy (4) drops back from 1600 m and should be fitter here third-up. Finished three lengths off smart type Cherry Tortoni over this trip and has drawn barrier three. A real toss-up between 9 and 10 and 4 looks a nice play at juicy odds.

Top tip: Burleigh Boy EW

Race 3. 1.10 pm — BM90 (1100 m)

Plenty of speed from the outside in this 1100 m dash. Our Campana (1) saluted last start as our best of the day, won by a bee's stinger over Miss Iano (2) in a tight photo finish. It was a great run from the inside barrier that day, and finds the rail here again. That was her first win when first-up and Peter Moody (the messiah) looks to have her firing. The 3 kg claim keeps her under 60 kg and looks well-placed here second-up. Propelle (6) finished fourth behind Our Campana last start, and found a bit of trouble. A drying surface helps and has won third-up before.

Top tip: Our Campana

Race 4. 1.35 pm — Super Vobis 3-Y-O (2394 m)

We see the return of in-form runner Persan (1) and no surprises to see the colt cop the favourite tag. Has won his past three starts, which have all come over 2000 m and beyond. Does rise in weight to 62 kg, but he cruised to victory over 2500 m last start and looks a serious talent. Just continues to get the job done with three wins on soft ground. Grinzinger Allee (3) will settle back, but should be strong late if his last-start performance over 2025 m is anything to go off. That was in a BM64 and rises in class here. Raced well behind Right You Are who won last weekend. Bit of value in High Emocean (4) who is chasing a hat-trick. Won last start over this trip, does well on soft ground and the 2 kg claim helps.

Top tip: Persan

Race 5. 2.25 pm — 3-Y-O Hcp (1200 m)

Another brain hurricane in the fifth, might be time to grab the dartboard and have a ping. Plenty of value in this race if your dart lands on the winner. Expect Finesse Tess (10) and Beatrix (4) to join Shush (8) up front. Chassis (3) commands serious thought after a flashing second last start when fresh. Flew home from well back and the extra 100 m will suit. Beatrix has been in great form and finished third behind Chassis last start. Query is if the filly is able to run out the trip. And value hunters, how about this long shot. The Peter Moody-trained Paris (7) is gunning for four-straight place finishes. Weight claim drops her down to 53 kg and she might sneak in another place at $5.

Top tip: Chassis

Race 6. 3.05 pm — Hcp (1400 m)

Looks like it will be a tough race with a couple of strong types ready to win. Looking for Great Duchess (4) to put in a handy effort. Loves the track and has a 3:2-0-1 record. Forgive last start when she had 61 kg and found a bit of trouble. Was too strong winning over this trip two starts ago. Won at this track/distance three back and at $6, that's a steal. Morrissy (5) ran fourth when favourite last start. Was an easy winner over this route two back and will do well. Travimyfriend (3) enjoyed a soft win last start over 1400 m and will push forward to lead alongside Morrissy.

Top tip: Great Duchess EW

Race 7. 3.45 pm — Bletchingly Stakes (1200 m)

The feature race on the card looks like Jungle Edge (1) will push forward from the wide barrier with Streets of Avalon (2), Great Again (5) and Sansom (8) close behind. The weather forecast for tomorrow looks dry, possible bad news for Jungle Edge. Coming off a win in the Sir John Monash on a Heavy 8. Viridine (4) looks promising after finishing a narrow second behind Jungle Edge. The Godolphin gelding is well-suited to the extra 100 m. Won two starts back in the Winter Dash over this trip. Should sit just off pace from barrier four. Don't mind the look of Widgee Turf (3) who resumes after 33 weeks off. Has a tremendous record at this track and has done well on soft ground. Great Again is handy at this distance with five wins from nine attempts and can get in the money.

Top tip: Viridine

Race 8. 4.20 pm — VOBIS Gold (2394 m)

A tricky race to map with the high weights across the board, expect Sasko (3) to lead from Under Oath (8) and Fanciful Toff (7). I am ready to be let down by Double You Tee (1) once again after a disappointing start last weekend. On a short back-up, but I have full faith. Settled a mile back in last week's race and should enjoy the extra distance here. Has won beyond 2000 m before with 60 kg. Sasko (3) has been in great form this preparation and will get an easy lead. The gelding was gallant behind Lord Belvedere last start and this doesn't look any harder.

Top tip: Double You Tee

Race 9. 4.53 pm — Supr Vobis 3-Y-O (1400 m)

It looks an easy selection in the last leg of the quaddie if you can make it. Hard to go past Mystery Shot (1), who is unbeaten after four starts. Claimed a dominant win last start at this track/distance and drops 3 kg. Is clearly the one to beat. Lindsay Park's Splendoronthegrass (2) just missed out to Mystery Shot two back and has dropped 2 kg since that battle. Has been in strong form with two wins this prep. Wicklow Town (3) ran second to Mystery Shot last start and finds him 4 kg lighter here. Handles the soft ground well and jumps out beside the favourite. Value in Regardsmaree (8) who has been in strong form with three placings this prep. Likes the distance and Jamie Kah is a big tick.

Top tip: Mystery Shot

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Caulfield

Race 9: Mystery Shot (1)