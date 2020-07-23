Our Game - Women’s stories shaping sport: Navigating the post-COVID-19 sporting landscape

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women's Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on and off the field.

Each week a different district female athlete, leader or champion will be highlighted — so make sure you contact MMG or Valley Sport to nominate those around you to be profiled in the series.

This week we look at how clubs can ensure females are not disproportionately affected by a shifting sporting landscape post-COVID-19, with Shepparton/Youth Club United Cricket Club featured.

The effects of the COVID-19-enforced sporting shutdown will be felt for many months — and likely much longer — to come for clubs and associations across the globe.

But initial research into the subject has flagged the possibility that women and girls will be disproportionately affected by any forced changes to sporting structures following the pandemic.

“With slashed revenues across the entire ecosystem of sport, clubs, teams and other organisations may fall back to prioritise investments in ‘traditional’ sports — meaning men's sports,” a UN Women study said.

Locally, Valley Sport is mindful that the usual barriers to women and girls playing community sport — which include playing on separate fields or venues, playing with less resources and funding, juggling child and family care responsibilities or not feeling very welcome to play in a male dominated sport or club — may be exacerbated in a post-pandemic environment.

The UN Women study gave some solutions and steps that sporting bodies can take now and in the future, to promote and support gender equality in sport.

● Continue to invest in women’s sport;

● Include women in the creation and implementation of recovery plans;

● Conduct extensive consultations with women and men (athletes, coaches, referees, medical teams, and other sports professionals) to better understand how they are being affected differently by the crisis and respond accordingly;

● Engage male athletes, journalists, coaches and other male allies to champion women’s sports;

● Use high profile people as well as local champions to raise awareness about the gender dimensions of the crisis, and

● Invest in and implement safeguarding policies.

Valley Sport also encourages clubs to keep communication lines open with their players.

“Stay connected,” Valley Sport gender equality project officer Lucy Marino said.

“Keep updating your members and provide safe online spaces that members can use to reach out and talk to each other.

“Continue to celebrate the achievements of women and girls and share this on your social media platforms.

“The Our Game series is a great example of this. Sharing stories and highlighting leadership, achievements, and passion for sport, is a great way to break down barriers and create new social norms that will inspire others to get involved in sport.

“Update your club's policies to ensure they are gender equitable or consider creating a new diversity and inclusion policy, and connect with other clubs of the same sport and share ideas about gender inclusion, after all gender equality works best from a whole of club and whole of sport approach.”

One of the many examples of inclusive and progressive clubs in the Goulburn Valley is the Shepparton/Youth Club United Cricket Club.

“Gender equality in sport shouldn’t have to be held back by COVID-19,” Valley Sport executive officer David Quinn said.

“The Shepparton/Youth Club United Cricket Club have shown that by working on achievable goals and creating opportunities for everyone to participate, they are making a proud and considered, whole of club commitment to include women and girls.”

United vice-president Tony Giblin agrees.

“Shepparton/Youth Club United Cricket Club regards itself as an all inclusive club and over the last few years have added an All Abilities Carnival and a women's team into the club,” Giblin said.

“We will continue to expand both these areas as well as traditional men's competition.

“The club promotes all teams weekly on social media listing team selection for male and female and results each round culminating with a team of the round selected from best performers from all teams included.

“This recognises the players who have been the major contributors for each team. Each week on social media at least one player female or male is interviewed sharing achievements and highlights and aspirations for cricket.

“The club has a very active committee of nine members, three of which are female who have specific experience and expertise in their roles of treasurer, grants facilitator, club governance and compliance as well as general involvement in all other club activities and as well we have others contributing on the social events of the club.”

United captain Lia Beecroft is excited to see women's cricket continue to grow in the region, and is hopeful that other competitions can join the Goulburn Murray Cricket party.

“To have a local women's cricket competition would be fantastic,” she said.

“One of the limitations to recruitment currently is the travel involved, as well as playing on a Sunday.

“I think if there was a limited overs, midweek twilight comp, then it would open opportunity for far more players.”

Beecroft began playing cricket in the backyard like almost all lovers of the sport, and would encourage anyone interested in picking up the willow or leather to take the leap and give it a go.

“I started playing cricket in the backyard with my brother because he needed someone to bowl to him, my first few years at age 8-11 was playing indoor cricket,” she said.

“My introduction to outdoor cricket started when I was 12, playing in the Victorian Women's Cricket Association competition for the Ballarat team. Since then I’ve played in the men's competitions in the Ballarat Cricket Association and for Tatura in the (Cricket Shepparton) competition. I have played for (United) for two seasons, since the initiation of the GMC women's competition.

“Sport and exercise are good for health and fitness for anyone. Good for the heart and good for the soul, by exercising you release the ‘happy endorphins’, so it’s great for your mental health.

“But, sport can also be a great social activity, and you’ll meet a huge variety of people, and create different social networks.”