Picola District league prepares for NSW-based junior competition

By Aydin Payne

Juniors get green tick: A NSW-based Picola District Football Netball League junior competition will kick-off this weekend.

After months of hard work behind the scenes, the Picola District Football Netball League junior competition is ready to start.

Based in New South Wales and involving five member clubs, the junior football and netball season is slated to begin this weekend.

The five clubs participating in the modified season are Berrigan, Rennie, Deniliquin Rovers, Blighty and Jerilderie.

NSW-based clubs Tocumwal and Mathoura have withdrawn, while all six Victorian clubs are unable to be involved due to the recent NSW-Victoria border closure.

League operations manager Shane Railton told the Southern Riverina News during the week about the upcoming season.

‘‘Naturally, we are so excited to be able to offer some of our juniors the opportunity to play,” Railton said.

‘‘We will try and get everyone playing each other twice and there is also a potential to play finals as well.

‘‘Everything, as always, is up in the air as to how long we can play and if we can hold finals with the ever-changing nature of these times, but at least we can get the juniors out there playing for the time being.’’

Railton said the season fixture — which is expected to run over eight weeks, with two weeks of finals — would be sent out to clubs on Wednesday.

‘‘We will have a season fixture completed and sent out to clubs on Wednesday,’’ Railton said.

‘‘The cross-border restrictions put Rennie in a bit of a tough position, with a lot of their players based in Yarrawonga, but they have indicated they are still keen to compete.

‘‘We are also awaiting confirmation of what teams Berrigan will enter ... before we finalise the draw.

With only five clubs involved, one club is set to face a bye each round.

But there is the potential for the Hay Football Netball Club to step in and offer a solution.

Railton said the club that faced the bye round would be able to play against Hay, with the newcomers set to play in an unofficial role.

‘‘We have spoken with Hay and they indicated they would like to play,’’ he said.

‘‘Unfortunately, we are unable to have them join in an official capacity, but the team that has the bye can play against Hay in a scratch match each weekend.

‘‘They will basically be in the competition, but would not be able to play finals if we hold them.

‘‘It’s all about giving young people the opportunity to play sport and Hay are keen to give their kids a run.’’

