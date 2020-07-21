Sport

Mooroopna Golf Club unveils new driving range

By Aydin Payne

Flash: Mooroopna Golf Club's driving range opened to the public on Friday.

Golf enthusiasts across the Goulburn Valley are licking their lips after the opening of the region's newest driving range.

Mooroopna Golf Club unveiled its 300 m long practice range on Friday and it was an instant hit with fans of the sport.

Whether they ranged from novices to scratch players, all eight individual hitting bays were constantly booked at the weekend club pro Darren Rodgers said.

“It's been really great, we have been pretty consistent since we opened on Friday,” Rodgers said.

“This (driving range) is something that the region has been crying out for.

“And we have had some really positive feedback which is great to have.”

Rodgers said last week's opening would be the "first of many stages" for the driving range.

The club plans to make further additions to the facility, with hopes to add more hitting bays and shelter.

“The vision is to extend the bays to twice the number we have,” Rodgers said.

“We would love to make it all-weather accessible and then have lights installed to allow for use at night.

“We also have some social activities that we would love to run, but the COVID restrictions impact us in doing so.”

Rodgers hinted that once COVID-19 restrictions on outside gatherings eased, patrons could expect to enjoy a social outing with friends and family, while also improving their game.

“We want it to be seen as a fun social experience for the community,” he said.

“Once restrictions allow, we will run some competitions like longest drive, straightest drive and put in some Aussie rules football goal posts for people to aim at and score.

“We just want everyday people to feel like they can come and play — no matter their skill level.

“Even if you have never played golf before we encourage anyone to come and have a try.”

● The driving range is open seven days a week until 5.30 pm and booking your time is essential.

Cost is $8 for 35 balls or $14 for 70, while club members receive a $2 discount.

You can head to the Mooroopna Golf Club website or phone the pro shop on 5825 2811 to book a time.

