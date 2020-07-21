SDJFL | Youth Girls round one

Shepparton Swans made a flying start to the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls season with a big win against Mooroopna on Sunday.

The Swans were dominant throughout the game, kicking 17 of the contest's 18 goals in a 114-point win that showed what the side will be capable of this season.

Tayissa Gray was the star of the show, making up for lost time with an enthralling eight-goal haul that got the people talking, with Lily Prior (three goals) and Kristy Whitehead (two) also finding multiple majors.

Erin Brooks, Payten Johnson and Meg Todhunter also impressed, while the Cats’ only goal was scored by Tarliah Murphy.

Elsewhere, Shepparton United pitched a shut-out in a strong win against Shepparton at Deakin Reserve.

The Demons did not allow a single score while finding five majors of their own, winning by 38 points to begin their campaign on a positive note.

And Echuca United and Tatura engaged in a brilliant battle to kick off their respective seasons, with the Eagles doing enough in the game's middle period to bank the win.

The Bulldogs brought the heat early and led by a point at quarter-time, but the Eagles kicked 10 of the next 11 goals to secure a 34-point win.

Tatura kicked six goals in the last term to close to close the margin, Ashleigh Bedwell leading the scoring with four goals.