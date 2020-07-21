SDJFL | Under-16s round one

Moama began its Shepparton District Junior Football League under-16 campaign with an entertaining win against Shepparton United at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Both teams could taste victory at three-quarter time with the Magpies holding a slender nine-point advantage, but they kicked away with four goals to one in the last term to take a 27-point win.

Noah Langborne was among the standouts for Moama, his two goals doing plenty to help his team across the line, while Ben Paterson was named the Magpies’ best player.

Other stars included Mitch Hipwell, Kobe Hunter and Ryan Simmons, while United was well led by Alex Buzzo, Cohan Hall, Mitchell Higgins and Brayden Sciuto.

Elsewhere, Rochester also flexed its muscle in the final quarter to seal its own first-up win.

Ahead by 15 points at the final break, the Tigers slapped home four goals to one in the last quarter to race away and win by 34 points against Echuca United Blue.

Harrison Foster slotted five in a glorious display, with Lachlan Giffin and Nate Rasmussen each booting a pair.

For United, Shane Cartwright was in great touch with three goals, while Alex Graham had two.

And Echuca United Gold marked the start of its campaign with a comfortable win against rival Echuca.

Gold had racked up a 52-point lead by three-quarter time in kicking eight of the first nine goals, while the Murray Bombers fought back in the final term to eventually fall by 34 points.

Fayte Belmont-Wickliffe was best for the Eagles with four goals, with Isaac Watson kicking two for Echuca.