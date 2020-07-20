Sport

GVL details guidelines ahead of junior resumption

By Shepparton News

Follow the guidelines: Goulburn Valley League has released a list of guidelines to facilitate the return to junior action this weekend.

Along with its fixture announcement last week, the Goulburn Valley League released a detailed list of guidelines players, supporters and clubs must follow when junior action resumes this weekend.

In short, the league has based these guidelines on current Victorian Government, Netball Victoria and AFL Victoria Return To Play Protocols — which include staying home if you are showing any symptoms of illness, downloading the COVIDsafe app and avoiding mingling with others if you must attend matches.

“We understand that you may not be able to do what you would normally do, but this situation is different for us all,” league operations manager Josephine Spencer said.

“Our league and all its member clubs have been putting in place all the Return To Play Protocols from state government, AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria to ensure all our participants can play in a safe and controlled environment.

“But we need your help as well.

“The league asks that you do all you can to comply with these spectator guidelines and that you also comply with any requests made by our club volunteers in relation to protocols that are in place.

“Everyone is doing a tremendous job to put these into place and we ask that you do your part and adhere to these.”

Only players and officials are allowed on the ground during matches — including breaks — and after games, while it is recommended that canteens remain closed.

Multiple club COVID Safety Officers will be on hand at each venue to ensure matches run smoothly under the guidelines.

“The league continues to work within the parameters of state government advice to facilitate our juniors competition,” league chairman David Roff said.

“If at any time this advice changes, the board will review updated restrictions and act accordingly.

“The primary focus continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone across all our communities.”

Full guidelines can be found at gvleague.com.au or through the league's social media channels.

