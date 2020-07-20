Hockey - GVHA action back on deck

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association matches returned to McEwen Reserve at the weekend, with junior grades finally able to start their season.

In the under-16 competition a close contest was fought out between Mooroopna and GV Maroons.

Eventually it was the combine which held on for a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a successful Nathan Greig strike.

Greig was adjudged best afield for the Maroons, while Steph Cardamone was impressive for the Cats.

Under-14 action was one-sided upon its resumption, with Shepparton Strikers (8-0) and Shepparton Youth Club/Benalla (7-0) notching big wins over Goulburn Valley Grammar School and Mooroopna respectively.

Nash Berryman, Sam Holland and Max Cole all scored twice for the Strikers, with Robert Thomas battling hard for GVGS in defeat.

Among the GVGS squads in round one were plenty of players tasting their first hockey action after border restrictions between Victoria and NSW — as well as the Mitchell Shire lockdown — conspired against the club.

Luke Greig starred for the combine against the Cats with two goals.

Among the under-12 results was an 8-3 triumph for Benalla Black/SYC over Mooroopna.

ROUND TWO FIXTURE

July 25, McEwen Reserve

Under-12

Benalla Orange v Mooroopna, 10 am

GVGS v Benalla Grey/SYC, 12.30 pm

Bye — Strikers

Under-14

SYC/Benalla v GVGS, 11.15 am

Strikers v Mooroopna, 11.15 am

Under-16

GV Maroons v GVGS, 12.30 pm

Bye — Mooroopna

