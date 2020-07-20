Tat Chat | Hill Top golf club

HILL TOP GOLF

Scott Perry of Perry Farms was the generous sponsor of Saturday’s Gentsomes competition which attracted 47 pairs of men and 10 pairs of women on a wonderfully sunny day.

Golfers have adapted well to the new compulsory bookings and the MiScore systems and the field moved freely.

Golfers were well catered for, enjoying chicken steaks and sausages after nine holes had been played.

The men’s competition was won by Daniel Maher and Sean Martin with a combined total of 79 stableford points, Martin with 40 and Maher with 39.

John Dellar had the highest individual score of 45 points, while his partner Glenn Newton had 31, putting them in second position.

In third spot were Ryan Butler (41) and Josh Danaher (35).

Judy Ashcroft (45 points) and Bev Roberts (34) won the women’s competition, Robyn Butler (43) and Joyce Baird (30) were runners-up, while Phyl Fiddes (37) and Jan Coe (29) were third.

A square defined by golf tees was marked on each of the par threes, with golfers whose tee-shots finished in the square winning Hill Top vouchers.

Terry O’Brien, John Keller and Tom Phillips were successful on the third, John Fanning, Sean Gledhill and Roberts on the sixth, Col Barlow on the ninth and Taylor Beard on the 14th.

Midweek: Trevor Allen won Tuesday’s stroke competition with a round of 91-19-72, Ron Popple was runner-up on a countback with 74, while consolation balls went to Bob Wildes 74 and Ross Kelly 75.

On Thursday, Ryan Lindsay won the stableford event with 39 points off a 10 handicap, Bob Wildes was runner-up with 36 and line-balls went to Ty Guiney 35, Ross Kelly 33 and Trevor Allen 33.

IGA chook run: With a nett 38 Geoff Coolahan won Thursday’s competition on a countback from Bill Ashcroft and balls down-the-line went to Dave Cornwall and Jan Coe 39, Noel Gorrill and Jarrod Taylor 40.

Coming events: Saturday’s competition is stableford for the Privilege Cup and is sponsored by the Peppermill Shepparton.

It is unlikely that the winner will be able to claim the inherent privilege, but he will be in the play-off for the Hill Top Shield next March.

Shocker: Club captain Dave Cornwall has worked hard to keep our season alive and, as usual, put in a lot of preparation for Saturday’s Gentsomes event.

An information sheet was provided to each group and squares were marked out with golf tees on the par-3s with directions to text him if your tee-shot ended there.

Much to his chagrin, the tees were missing on the sixth when he arrived there prompting him to suggest that the offender(s) should be fined $30 instead of winning that amount.

You need a good sense of humour to play golf any time, but you need a double dose to be a club captain.

HILL TOP WOMEN'S

The stroke and monthly medal, sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service was played on a beautiful sunny winter’s day.

The A-grade winner and the Monthly Medal winner was Judy Baker, who had a day where the putts decided to go in, giving her a 74 nett to bring home the chocolates.

Jan Coe was the runner-up in A-grade with an 80 nett.

Lois Rogers was beaten by one shot for the Monthly Medal, but won B-grade with 75 nett.

Rogers also reduced her handicap by one, from 33 to 32.

Ball winners: Bev Roberts 80, Heather Long, Josie De Ieso 81 and Phyl Fiddes 82 on countback.

Nine-hole competition: Roylyn Harris won the day with 41 nett, with Judy Ashcroft winning a ball for runner-up with 42 nett.

Presentation luncheon is on Friday, July 31, so make sure you book with Bev or the bistro before that date.

Wednesday’s event: Stableford — Sponsored by Tatura Family Butchers.

Nine-hole competition: Stableford