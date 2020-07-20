Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf

The main event at Merrigum on Saturday was the Greenwood Memorial mixed Canadian.

Farrie Greenwood was one of those instrumental in the laying out of the course and planting trees many years ago, with the trophy being made from one of the trees on the course.

The facetious among us think that maybe there should be a lot more trophies made to eradicate many of the trees that give us headaches on a weekly basis, however, it would be a bland place without them.

It was a close-fought contest in the mixed event with a countback required to separate the winners and runners-up.

Tash Doherty and Clint Prygoda were the winners with a score of 86-9-77.

They were always going to be a difficult combination to beat, with Doherty the reigning women's club champion and Prygoda the A-grade handicap championship winner.

They were pressured all the way though and survived on a countback from the runners-up Clare Doherty and Cory Berghofer, who scored 93-16-77.

That was a fantastic effort from one of our junior golfers to combine with Berghofer and be right in the hunt at the finish.

It was a dirty day on the course for all but one of those in the men's event which was for those without a partner in the Greenwood Memorial.

Bill Johnson has been in the golfing doldrums of late, but on Saturday all his hard work on the mower was rewarded with a comfortable win, scoring 88-17-71.

Johnson had the outstanding score of the day; he was five better than the next best in the men's competition.

Johnson will find he has one less shot to play with next time he ventures out on the course at Merrigum, although if he maintains this form it shouldn't be a problem.

Ball winners were Bill Bray with 76 and James Campbell 77.

Nearest the pins were won by Ash Sanders on the sixth, Berghofer on the ninth, Phil Savage on the jackpot 12th and Doherty on the 14th.

This Saturday's event is stroke for the Privilege Cup and is the fourth round of the eclectic.

It is also the "Tiger Cup" play-off for the winners of last season's Privilege Cups.

Those eligible for the play-off are Bruce Brown, Simon Doherty, Darryl Johnston, Cory Berghofer, Rod Newham, Andrew Wood, Jeff Parry, Bill Bray, Phil Barca and Barry Webber. Good luck to all.