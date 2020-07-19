Sport

AFL Victoria offers fee relief for clubs

By Shepparton News

Fee help: Even though many grandstands will be empty all winter, bills still need to be paid. AFL Victoria has helped district football clubs with their insurance payments, absorbing Personal Accident Insurance costs for this year.



District football clubs have received some welcome fee relief for this season — whether they are playing or not.

AFL Victoria announced on Friday it would absorb the Personal Accident Insurance costs for all affiliates who fall under the AFL National Risk Protection Program this season.

The effects of this initiative will be felt by more than 1000 clubs and 5000 teams across the state, providing certainty on costs while also offering comfort that all players, clubs and leagues remain protected.

“The Victorian football community, from the elite to the grassroots, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects are being felt across every club and every league across the state,” AFL Victoria head of community football Stephen O’Donohue said.

“The Victorian football community have rallied together during this period and remain united as we face the challenges ahead. The decision to waive these fees will reduce some of the financial burden faced by all clubs across Victoria.

“This is another step to supporting all community football clubs in Victoria, the heart of our national game and the heart of so many communities.”

The News understands the measures will save clubs with three open-age teams (seniors, reserves and women's) upwards of $5000.

AFL Victoria said it remained committed to supporting a sustainable network of inclusive clubs and leagues across Victoria and that these savings were in addition to the removal of affiliation fees for all WorkSafe AFL Victoria Country clubs.

Insurance fees for Public Liability/Management Liability and Asset Protect remain unchanged for this year and will protect club operations and facilities as club volunteers continue to administer their club and club assets remain protected for a 12-month period.

