Soccer - SJSA returns to the pitch

Shepparton Junior Soccer Association action returned to McEwen Reserve on Saturday with a bang.

Although many of the younger grades — from Kinderoos through to under-10s — do not officially keep score, the under-12 matches and above had plenty of balls hit the back of the net.

In the Open Girls, Shepparton United slotted 10 past the Greater Shepparton Secondary College keeper to begin its season in style.

The same opponents clashed in the Senior Boys grade, with a vastly different result.

GSSC and United matched each other across the 90 minutes to finish with a 2-all draw when the final whistle sounded.

Under-15 results were varied.

Shepparton had a solid 5-0 win against GSSC, while Shepparton United Blue was almost as dominant over Shepparton South Black in a 4-1 win.

But South White evened the ledger between the clubs on the day when it defeated United White 3-2.

Four clashes were staged in the under-12 division one ranks, with Shepparton South White's 7-0 win against Shepparton United White the largest triumph.

The SJSA under-11 representative squad was on top against Shepparton in a 5-0 result, while the GV Suns (5-3) and Shepparton South Black (2-1) had tighter wins against Shepparton United Blue and the SJSA under-12s respectively.

St Brendan's Saints had the better of the Guthrie Jaguars in under-12 division two action, reigning supreme 8-1.

Congupna Cruzers stood tall 6-1 over the SJSA under-10s, with Sirius College scoring a 1-0 victory against Kyabram Knights.