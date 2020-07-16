NSW-based junior football competition a possibility for MFL and PD clubs

A junior competition for football and netball clubs based in New South Wales looks to be on the cards.

Talk is under way between Murray Football Netball League and Picola District Football Netball League clubs in NSW on the possibility of getting a competition up and running.

Recent discussion of a NSW-based junior competition comes after the Murray league cancelled its junior football and netball seasons in the past week.

Both leagues have cancelled their senior seasons.

Finley Football Netball Club president Ashley Haynes told the Southern Riverine Herald that the Murray league club would try and push on with a competition for its juniors.

“We will try to push ahead with our informal competition which any club from the NSW region is welcome to join,” Haynes said.

“It was discussed openly at Monday's meeting, our hope is to protect and develop the future stars of our leagues.

“So far we have interest from the Deniliquin Rovers and Rams clubs as well as Hay with others having internal discussions.

“We will be operating within COVID-safe guidelines and it will come at no expense to clubs as it will all be volunteer run.

“We have strong support in our communities for junior development and we want to give them the best chance to have a run this year.”

Following the NSW-Victoria border closure, Picola District league clubs based in Victoria began to pull out of a proposed junior season.

However, the league's NSW-based clubs, Deniliquin Rovers, Blighty, Berrigan, Jerilderie, and Rennie have signalled their intentions to feature teams in a modified season.

And Mathoura has chosen to withdraw its juniors following a meeting last week.

League operations manager Shane Railton spoke to the Pastoral Times about the possibility of running a NSW-based competition for its juniors.

‘It may present an opportunity for our New South Wales–based clubs and Victorian–based clubs to play against each other until the border reopens,’’ Railton said.

‘‘We are awaiting responses from clubs (on what they want to do), which is varied at this stage, and will need some time to work through this.

‘‘We currently have a survey out to clubs which only some clubs have completed to date. The board is not even aware of the results received to date and it’s not intended to send to the board until all are received.

‘‘From there it is likely clubs will be informed and we will work with the clubs keen to continue and determine what can be achieved.

‘‘No time limit has been placed on it (a decision) at this stage.’’