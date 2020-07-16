Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

Sport
Lindsay Park weekend runners summaryBy Alex Mitchell
As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa's Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow's meeting at Flemington.
The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David Hayes to Hong Kong, has its best chance of a statement win in the Flemington Cup, where six-year-old gelding Alfarris looks set to jump about a $4 favourite.
After a barnstorming second at Flemington a fortnight back, Hayes told Racing.com he expected big things from the French-bred stayer in the 2800 m race.
“It was really good, but a bit frustrating really to get beaten on the line,” he said.
“It was good to see the horse bounce back, it was a great run and he was a sitting duck a long way from home. He's now really fit, he's thrived since the run and I think he'll enjoy the 2800.”
Lindsay Park also has Sin To Win in that race with the seven-year-old rated a $7 chance, while veteran stayer Ventura Storm is also nominated, although Hayes said he would more than likely run in a jumps race at Pakenham on Sunday.
Later in the meeting, former Melbourne Cup runner Muntahaa will have his first start since last year's Geelong Cup in a 2000 m handicap.
Priced at $91, Hayes hoped he would get something out of the run.
“We checked him out after (the Geelong Cup) and we found stomach ulcers, so he's had a very long break,” he said.
“He looks to have come in really nicely, we've been really slow with him and it's been a slow build-up, but I was really happy with his last trial, he showed a little bit of pace over 800 m.
“He's had a bit more time to acclimatise here in Australia, and first-up with a big weight at 2000 m might be a big ask, but we're hoping for improvement.”
Hayes also saw room for improvement for $26-shot Exeter in race two, with the three-year-old to benefit from a dry track after winning its last start at Pakenham five weeks ago.