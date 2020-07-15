Bumper weekend of motor racing for local exports

Motor racing enthusiasts across the Goulburn Valley are set to have a busy schedule this weekend.

Fans of Shepparton product Garry Jacobson will see the talented driver in action when the Supercars Championships continues at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Jacobson was meant to be racing at his home track, Winton Motor Raceway, but the Matt Stone Racing driver will have to wait a little longer after the event was postponed.

This weekend's fourth round was moved to Sydney Motorsport Park after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Sitting 22nd in the standings, Jacobson said he was ready to get stuck into this weekend's racing after spending time in the hub at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“I'm feeling really good for this weekend, we have some great facilities here in our hub,” he said.

“There has been plenty of racing in the simulator and work in the private gym, it's a credit to Supercars for the work they have done here.

“Moving down into this hub was a sacrifice I was more than willing to take.

“I'm happy to do whatever is necessary for the sport to continue.

“It's just great to have cars on track again.”

It will be a bumper two-day event for Jacobson, with the rest of the grid preparing to drive under lights.

The Sydney Supersprint will have a Saturday night race, followed by two races during the day on Sunday.

“I haven't had a chance to race here under lights, I raced under lights last year at Perth,” Jacobson said.

“It should be a great spectacle for everyone and I'm excited to get out there and put in a good performance.”

The Queensland-based Jacobson also offered his thoughts to everyone in his home state.

“It sounds like a pretty tough time for people in Melbourne and Victoria at the moment,” he said.

“I hope racing can provide a break and give everyone something to take their mind off everything happening at the moment.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

● Benalla driver Zak Best will be in action when Super2 returns this weekend.

In its first race since COVID-19 shutdown, the Super2 series is the undercard for the Supercars championship.

After a dash across the New South Wales-Victorian border last week, Best was back in his Nissan for the first time in five months.

“I haven’t been in the car since February at Adelaide,” Best told the Benalla Ensign.

“It was so great to drive again and it wasn’t long before I was back up to speed.”

● Formula 3 rising star Oscar Piastri will be looking to hang on to top spot when round three kicks off this weekend.

Piastri, who has family ties to Shepparton, won his debut race in F3 less than a fortnight ago, which catapulted him to first on the driver standings.

The Prema Racing driver finished fourth and fifth at last weekend's round two event in Austria.

● Fans can watch this weekend’s action on Fox Sports and Kayo.