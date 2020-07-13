Dunn deal for Tatura trainer and ‘veteran’ maiden

One of Victorian bush racing’s longest stories in the making finally paid off today when Tatura trained Marikoriko won its first race.

On its 48th start.

An incredible run of placings, close calls and photo finishes that began on 12 February 2016 in Echuca and ended in the fifth at Murtoa, the $20,700 Super Vobis Maiden Plate over 2050m.

With no need of the judge or the camera – the rising seven-year-old mare was more than eight lengths in front and pulling up when she crossed the line.

Although backed into equal favouritism even the course caller laboured the point the horse – and punters – had been here before.

But when the field jumped Marikoriko used her gate speed to take the lead and from that point on was never troubled at any stage.

And the only person at the track not surprised was trainer and part owner Belinda Dunn.

Excited yes, surprised no.

“We were jumping up and down watching her come down the straight; I didn’t get my clothes off, but it was close, I’m telling you,” Dunn laughed after the race.

“Her last start at Seymour on a soft 6 was really good, and she trialled at Tat the other day and won that by more than half the straight,” she said.

“So now her next start is going to be a BM 0-58 and I reckon she will do well in that class and now she finally has a win under her belt we’re hoping she will keep on going.”

Ironically, the horse that finished second behind Marioriko was Daryl Archard’s Court Painter, whose home track is Echuca – where the Marikoriko story began.