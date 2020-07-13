Mooroopna’s Jarrod Harbrow brings up 250 AFL games

Mooroopna export Jarrod Harbrow's lengthy football journey hit another milestone at the weekend as the former Cat notched his 250th AFL game.

Already Gold Coast's club games record holder — quite comfortably too, having played 180 games for the Suns, 36 more than any other player — Harbrow became the 255th player in VFL/AFL history to reach the 250-game mark as his 14th professional season continues.

Born in Cairns, he moved to Mooroopna as a teenager to play NAB League football, a sensational decision in hindsight after securing a spot on the Western Bulldogs’ list in the 2006 Rookie Draft.

After four seasons with the Bulldogs he headed back to Queensland and joined the Suns; Harbrow told Gold Coast's website his decade-long tenure at the expansion club had been rewarding.

“The opportunity to be part of a new footy club and to still be playing to this day and still contributing is important to me,” Harbrow said.

“I've always seen myself as a team-first player, to try and be a reliable teammate and be as consistent as possible in everything.

“I've tried my best to be that type of player for the team, both on and off the field. Coming to the Suns, I knew I wasn't going to be just a footy player, I knew I had a much bigger role to play off the field in helping to set the footy club up and be part of the Gold Coast community.”

The dashing defender, who turns 32 on Sunday, said retirement had been a consideration in recent years, but ultimately his commitment to the football club had seen him continue to lead the emerging side.

“I don't think there's been a player in history that's played for this amount of time, 14 years, that hasn't questioned whether they should still go on each year,” he said.

“There's so many times when I've thought I should hang them up and retire, but then I find a new motivation or something else pops up and I think that's worth playing for and worth continuing to give my all to the footy club.

“I've had a lot of good people around me to keep me on the right track and keep me going. If it wasn't for them I could have been finished up a few times.”

While the Suns have made an impressive start to the season, sitting with a 3-3 record and ninth on the ladder, Harbrow admitted his own form had been down — but he backed himself in to turn things around.

“My form, I know I need to pick that up and that starts with day-to-day things like training,” he said.

“The body is still feeling good, I've still got my speed. I think all players are the best judge of themselves deep down. I'll know when I'm falling off.

“That's the challenge of testing yourself and not giving in, finding that extra motivation to keep going. This year has been good. I get excited a lot more now by debutants and the team going so well, that keeps the drive alive for me.”