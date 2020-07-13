AFL exports | round six

Moama's Lachie Schultz completed the most sensational win in the weekend's AFL round six action with a clutch goal for Fremantle.

Having trailed St Kilda by 37 points in the second quarter, the Dockers clicked into gear and took control of the contest in the second half — and yet they still needed the former Magpie to step up late in the match and seal the deal.

After coughing up a 19-point lead of their own, scintillating transition football ended up with a 35 m Schultz set shot, which he duly buried to secure the six-point win.

It was his second goal of the game, finishing with 2.2 from nine disposals, while Seymour's David Mundy laid four tackles to go with his 12 touches.

Elsewhere, Finley's Tom Hawkins was at his powerful best as Geelong upset Brisbane by 27 points on Thursday night.

The star forward slotted three goals and was particularly influential, with 15 disposals, six marks and five tackles in a huge display.

Cobram's Esava Ratugolea also chipped in with a major, finishing with eight touches and four marks.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver got involved as Melbourne dug in to hold off Gold Coast in a tight encounter on Saturday.

Oliver had 24 disposals and eight clearances as the Demons won by 17 points, their second win of the season.

For the Suns, Mooroopna's Jarrod Harbrow had 10 disposals in game 250, and Kyabram's Nick Holman had nine touches and four tackles.

North Melbourne fell to genuine premiership contender Essendon by 14 points, but that did not stop another former Cat — Jy Simpkin — continuing to flex his ever-expanding footballing muscle.

Simpkin, who is making a compelling case to be North's most important player, had 23 disposals, seven clearances and six tackles in a monstrous game.

Rochester's Shaun Atley had 15 touches and slotted a goal.

Invergordon's Lachie Ash found the first goal of his AFL career as Greater Western Sydney lost to Port Adelaide by 17 points.

Ash had 13 disposals to go with his major, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey (10 disposals), Deniliquin's Todd Marshall (seven disposals, one goal) and Echuca's Ollie Wines (20 disposals) enjoyed the win for Port.

Euroa's Jamie Elliott had 15 disposals in Collingwood's 32-point win against Hawthorn, and while he did not impact the scoreboard as much as usual, he was particularly strong around the stoppages with five clearances.

Benalla's Harry Morrison had 17 disposals and nine marks for the Hawks.

And Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer was lively in the Western Bulldogs’ loss to Carlton on Sunday night.

Playing as one of the Dogs’ lead forward options, Vandermeer finished with 2.2, but easily could have finished with an absolute bag had he taken his chances.

● In SANFL action, former Shepparton talent Cam Wild made his debut for Central District in a 44-point loss to South Adelaide.

The new Bulldog had 10 disposals and made an impact at either end with three inside 50s and three rebounds 50s to go with four tackles.

Shepparton's Nik Rokahr was once again prolific for Norwood with 21 touches against Woodville-West Torrens, but his team lost by 65 points to fall to 0-3 for the season.