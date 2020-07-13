Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura Basketball

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat | Tatura basketball.

1 of 1

Tatura Aussie Hoops commences Tuesday, July 21.

Aussie Hoops is a basketball program for ages 5-10.

Where: Tatura Stadium, Albert St, Tatura

When: Tuesdays 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm for eight weeks

Cost: $85 new registration (includes Aussie Hoops pack), $40 returning player

We follow the return to sport guidelines of Basketball Victoria, DHHS and local government, and we will have a biosecurity officer in attendance at all sessions.

You can register via the Aussie Hoops Programme Finder or the Tatura Basketball website — go to the Aussie Hoops page.

Please contact Lisa at [email protected] or phone 0428 242 889 if you have any queries.

Latest articles

National

Pub protocol queried in NSW virus outbreak

Multiple patrons of a Sydney pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak say they weren’t asked for contact details as the venue defends its practices.

AAP Newswire
National

Childcare cost may force women out of work

The Morrison government is under pressure to address how it will continue to help industry through the coronavirus-induced recession as free child care ends.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust UFC agent denied 11th-hour bail bid

Australian UFC star Robert Whittaker will be without manager Titus Day for his upcoming bout in Abu Dhabi as his bail variation request was knocked back.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Seymour, other league teams pull out of junior season

Coronavirus carnage has continued to impact football and netball clubs as they push toward a competitive junior season in the coming months. Goulburn Valley League club Seymour officially withdrew all its grades on Tuesday, after Mitchell Shire was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell