Tat Chat | Tatura basketball.

Tatura Aussie Hoops commences Tuesday, July 21.

Aussie Hoops is a basketball program for ages 5-10.

Where: Tatura Stadium, Albert St, Tatura

When: Tuesdays 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm for eight weeks

Cost: $85 new registration (includes Aussie Hoops pack), $40 returning player

We follow the return to sport guidelines of Basketball Victoria, DHHS and local government, and we will have a biosecurity officer in attendance at all sessions.

You can register via the Aussie Hoops Programme Finder or the Tatura Basketball website — go to the Aussie Hoops page.

Please contact Lisa at [email protected] or phone 0428 242 889 if you have any queries.