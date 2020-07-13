Tat Chat | Tatura basketball.

Sport
Tat Chat - Tatura BasketballBy Shepparton News
Tatura Aussie Hoops commences Tuesday, July 21.
Aussie Hoops is a basketball program for ages 5-10.
Where: Tatura Stadium, Albert St, Tatura
When: Tuesdays 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm for eight weeks
Cost: $85 new registration (includes Aussie Hoops pack), $40 returning player
We follow the return to sport guidelines of Basketball Victoria, DHHS and local government, and we will have a biosecurity officer in attendance at all sessions.
You can register via the Aussie Hoops Programme Finder or the Tatura Basketball website — go to the Aussie Hoops page.
Please contact Lisa at [email protected] or phone 0428 242 889 if you have any queries.