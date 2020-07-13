Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

By Shepparton News

Elected directors: (Back( Phil Boyd, Jason Carter, Col Johnson, (front) John Attwood, Brendan Sharp, John Crilly and Peter Wallis.

1 of 1

Tatura Bowls Club's annual general meeting normally held in early May and delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions finally became a possibility when held recently.

Outgoing chairman Rod Kirby commented on a successful year with all sides featuring in finals with unfortunately no premierships to enhance the club's history.

He congratulated the winners of club events and praised the many volunteers around the club who took on a variety of jobs and activities.

Treasurer Phil Boyd presented the financial reports which revealed the club had a most beneficial year financially.

The election of office bearers and other club positions then took place with the following results.

Elected to the board were John Attwood, Phil Boyd, Jason Carter, John Crilly, Col Johnson, Brendan Sharp, and Peter Wallis.

Tournament secretary weekend Phil Boyd, midweek Dot Best. Match committee Terry Gale, John Crilly and Freda Clement.

Greens directors Jason Carter and John Evans. 60-and-over reps Peter Wallis and George Tully. Publicity John Crilly. Delegates to GVBD Phil Boyd and Col Johnson. Scratch master John Attwood. Handicapper Phil Boyd.

Presented to the members for voting on was members Noeleen Boyd and Jason Carter for the life membership honour at Tatura Bowls Club.

Both members have been involved for many years with the club and have been active working members in their entire association with the club.

Noeleen Boyd has worked actively with the club since joining about 1987 and was a strong force with the ladies association and then also active in the general committee. Many years in the ladies association as secretary and treasurer and also has been one year as secretary and five years as treasurer on the main committee. Served on the match committee, as welfare officer and was a tireless worker in the kitchen with catering.

Similarly Jason Carter is a tireless worker around the club having served in various roles on committee, been an excellent and skilled voluntary worker utilising his engineering skills on the surrounds and greens machinery. Has been instrumental in having the Tatura greens running in tip top condition and has been most capable in the roles of bar manager and catering crew organiser.

Noeleen Boyd and Jason Carter have been elevated to the club as life members and congratulations are extended to both.

Following the conclusion of the AGM the directors met briefly for the appointment of key positions with John Crilly taking on the chairperson's role and Phil Boyd again accepting the treasurer position.

- John Crilly

