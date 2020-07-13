Sport

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf.

1 of 1

Wet weather threatened to derail the Cliff Pini Memorial four-ball best-ball par which was held at Merrigum on Saturday.

As the years roll on there are fewer of us who were around in Cliff's time, however, those who were remember his dedication to the club as well as his sense of humour.

This is still a much sought-after trophy at Merrigum.

Fortunately the rain cleared by start time and for the most part held off until late in the round.

Obviously there was a slight drop in numbers when compared to recent weeks due to the weather, however, a strong field still contested the event.

Simon Doherty teamed up with brother-in-law Justin Christou to win reasonably easily with a score of +5, three better than the next best.

Simon had been enjoying holidays on the south coast of New South Wales after giving up the chance to defend his club championship recently.

However, now that we Victorians have become the pariahs of Australia, he was likely forcibly removed as an undesirable and was able to fit in a round of golf at the weekend, with his good form still intact.

Justin has only recently rejoined the club after COVID-19 put an end to football for the year.

Now that he is playing regularly he will no doubt prove to be a formidable opponent as he reduces his handicap.

The runners-up were the spiffy Mal Campbell and son James with 2.

It's good to see Mal back and having a hit.

They were two ahead of the next best.

Mal also took the jackpot on the 12th, the only nearest the pin to go off on the day.

The day's winners also won the chook shed challenge with 1.


Saturday's events are the Greenwood Memorial mixed Canadian and stroke for those men without partners for the mixed event.

Latest articles

National

Pub protocol queried in NSW virus outbreak

Multiple patrons of a Sydney pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak say they weren’t asked for contact details as the venue defends its practices.

AAP Newswire
National

Childcare cost may force women out of work

The Morrison government is under pressure to address how it will continue to help industry through the coronavirus-induced recession as free child care ends.

AAP Newswire
National

Aust UFC agent denied 11th-hour bail bid

Australian UFC star Robert Whittaker will be without manager Titus Day for his upcoming bout in Abu Dhabi as his bail variation request was knocked back.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Seymour, other league teams pull out of junior season

Coronavirus carnage has continued to impact football and netball clubs as they push toward a competitive junior season in the coming months. Goulburn Valley League club Seymour officially withdrew all its grades on Tuesday, after Mitchell Shire was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell