Tat Chat - Merrigum golf.

Wet weather threatened to derail the Cliff Pini Memorial four-ball best-ball par which was held at Merrigum on Saturday.

As the years roll on there are fewer of us who were around in Cliff's time, however, those who were remember his dedication to the club as well as his sense of humour.

This is still a much sought-after trophy at Merrigum.

Fortunately the rain cleared by start time and for the most part held off until late in the round.

Obviously there was a slight drop in numbers when compared to recent weeks due to the weather, however, a strong field still contested the event.

Simon Doherty teamed up with brother-in-law Justin Christou to win reasonably easily with a score of +5, three better than the next best.

Simon had been enjoying holidays on the south coast of New South Wales after giving up the chance to defend his club championship recently.

However, now that we Victorians have become the pariahs of Australia, he was likely forcibly removed as an undesirable and was able to fit in a round of golf at the weekend, with his good form still intact.

Justin has only recently rejoined the club after COVID-19 put an end to football for the year.

Now that he is playing regularly he will no doubt prove to be a formidable opponent as he reduces his handicap.

The runners-up were the spiffy Mal Campbell and son James with 2.

It's good to see Mal back and having a hit.

They were two ahead of the next best.

Mal also took the jackpot on the 12th, the only nearest the pin to go off on the day.

The day's winners also won the chook shed challenge with 1.



Saturday's events are the Greenwood Memorial mixed Canadian and stroke for those men without partners for the mixed event.