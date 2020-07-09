Sport

VFL season cancelled, NAB League still in plans

By Alex Mitchell

Young gun: Impressive play in a Young Guns series match helped earn Laitham Vandermeer a spot on the Western Bulldogs' list.

The VFL season has been officially cancelled — but the region's best youngsters might yet get their chance to push their AFL draft cases.

While the state league competition was called off on Wednesday after Melbourne began its second phase of coronavirus lockdown, the AFL reinforced its position it would still seek to run a shortened NAB League to give Victoria's talented under-18 players an opportunity to boost their stocks before the AFL Draft.

A proposed season would give Murray Bushrangers talent a small window to impress recruiters, although bottom-age form would also be vital in determining draft chances.

AFL’s head of talent pathways and state leagues Tristan Salter said boys and girls NAB League was still on the agenda if government regulations would allow it.

“All levels of the game across the country have been impacted by the health pandemic this year. In line with the variations to all football competitions this year, the focus for both NAB League girls and boys football in 2020 is to ensure talent in both leagues are provided with the best opportunity to develop as footballers and ultimately reach the elite level,” he told AFL.com.au

“We will continue to meet with all stakeholders and review the structure of the season based on the changing circumstances and advice from government and relevant health departments and medical experts.”

With the VFL cancelled, former Echuca and Bendigo Pioneers coach Brett Henderson took to Twitter to call for a “Young Guns” series before the draft that would allow mature-age talent the chance to impress recruiters in the absence of the state league.

Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer impressed in a similar contest for the state's best NAB League and VFL footballers in 2018, with the former Cat and Murray Bushranger drafted later in the year.

Williamstown assistant coach Henderson said mature-age talents deserved the chance to show their potential at the AFL level.

"If we could get something up, it would be exciting, I reckon,’" he told Leader.

"It would be about giving opportunities to the boys who haven’t had the opportunities to be looked at this year.

"As we know, there’s a lot of talent in the VFL, and it would be great if we could give them a chance over a four-week period to put forward their draft chances.”

