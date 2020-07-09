Picola District league to push on

Picola District Football Netball League operations manager Shane Railton says his league will continue to do everything it can to run a junior competition if the organisation's clubs want to play this year.

While a number of clubs have signalled an intention to withdraw from a proposed junior competition — and the New South Wales-Victorian border closure has added another hurdle — Railton said planning was continuing for junior football and netball.

“We've just got to wait at this point,” Railton said.

“(Teams withdrawing) doesn't really affect our planning, we assumed there would be some clubs that didn't want to play, so we're still working through that. No decisions can really be made at the moment.

“Naturally, it's probably the same situation the Murray league is in with clubs both sides of the border. And as much as anything, there's concern with what's happening in Melbourne, no-one knows what's going on.”

Mathoura became the latest club to withdraw from the proposed season on Wednesday, joining Picola United, Tocumwal, Katunga and Strathmerton in making that call.

Railton said the job of the league was to try and provide a competition for whichever clubs wanted to take part,

“At the end of the day, the board is just doing whatever it can to allow for whichever grades want to play to do that,” he said.

“Until it's unrealistic we'll keep trying to do that. We've got three or four clubs in New South Wales, 100 km away from the Victorian border who have barely heard about a case in months.”