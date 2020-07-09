Sport

‘I’m not retiring’: Finley product keen to stick around

By Aydin Payne

Plenty left in the tank: Finley product Tom Hawkins says he won't retire at the end of the season. Picture: AAP

1 of 1

Do not expect Finley product and star Geelong forward Tom Hawkins to retire any time soon.

That was the message from the power forward when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday in the lead up to Thursday night's match against Brisbane.

Hawkins, who has played more than 250 games and booted 550 goals with the Cats, made it crystal clear there are no plans to retire.

The 31-year-old brushed aside any speculation that this year could be his last, believing he has plenty of games left in the tank.

“What I do want to make crystal clear is that I do believe I’ve still got a lot of football left in me,” Hawkins said.

“I turn 32 at the end of the month, so in football terms I’m getting towards the back-end. But I do still think that I’ve got a lot of football left in me.

“There’s no plans to retire at the end of the year or end of 2021 ... I’m optimistic of how long I can play.

“As long as I’m still playing my role in the team and I still feel physically good and mentally good I’ll keep playing and putting my hand up to play.

“I’m not retiring at the end of the year.”

Hawkins also touched on playing with Cobram export Esava Ratugolea this year.

Ratugolea has showcased his sublime talents with contested pack marks, however, he is yet to impact the scoreboard in the modified season.

Hawkins said his 21-year-old teammate still had time to develop into a power forward.

“I've really enjoyed playing with him throughout his short career,” he said.

“He's got a lot of potential, he's still quite raw.

“I've said publicly before that I love the fact he wants to be a great player.

“He does get a little bit frustrated with himself, but I know he is going to get there, it just takes a little time with key position players.”

Latest articles

News

How to navigate tax time in the COVID-19 era

Like much of 2020, tax time is a little different than usual. With the move to working from home and JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments, AHA Accounting + Business Solutions associate Jessica Serafini said more people were turning to the professionals...

Jessica Ball
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College to rise from the ground

The new Greater Shepparton Secondary College is about to emerge from the ground, with the project on track to finish in time for the 2022 school year. Victorian Schools Building Authority chief executive officer Chris Keating said all that was left...

Madi Chwasta
News

Closing the indigenous health gap one run at a time

Yorta Yorta woman Lena-Jean Charles-Loffel is closing the indigenous health gap one step at a time. Ms Charles-Loffel is one of just 16 people across Australia who were chosen to be part of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation’s Indigenous Marathon...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Walking Flying gets the job done for Lindsay Park Racing

Lindsay Park Racing’s promising filly Walking Flying is airborne at the moment. The three-year-old claimed her third straight victory on Saturday, saluting in the Silver Bowl Series Final (1600 m) at Flemington. Walking Flying ($7.50) claimed...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Seymour, other league teams pull out of junior season

Coronavirus carnage has continued to impact football and netball clubs as they push toward a competitive junior season in the coming months. Goulburn Valley League club Seymour officially withdrew all its grades on Tuesday, after Mitchell Shire was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Picola District league sets sights on junior competition

Picola District Football Netball League is working towards getting a junior competition up and running for this year. A proposed start date for junior football and netball competitions has been pencilled in for July 18. The region’s northern-based...

Aydin Payne