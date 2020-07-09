Sport

GV Suns wait for verdict from Football Victoria on NPL season

By Aydin Payne

Waiting game: Goulburn Valley Suns are waiting to hear back from Football Victoria about this year's season.

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Suns are playing the waiting game for more updates from Football Victoria regarding this year's NPL season.

Tuesday's announcement by the Victorian Government to put metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire back into stage three restrictions is likely to end any chance of an NPL campaign kicking off.

And talk is circulating on social media that the NPL season will be cancelled in the coming days.

Suns president Mick Crisera said the Suns would meet as a club this weekend to discuss the recent developments.

“We haven't finalised anything yet, we meet as a club this weekend to go through everything and see what we can control,” Crisera said.

“We need to take into consideration the safety of our players and especially the safety of the community, as well what is the best decision for the club.

“We received an email from Football Victoria on Tuesday after the lockdown announcements.

“Hopefully we can get some clarity in the next couple of weeks.

“But it is looking unlikely that the seniors will play this season.

“We just have to wait and see now.”

Under the current Football Victoria COVID-19 protocols, people aged under 18 are allowed to participate in contact training and competition.

Which left Crisera to say the club would continue to "emphasise" its junior program.

“We are confident we can continue our junior program." he said.

“We will look to focus on practice and scratch matches and get some quality sessions in for our juniors because they are allowed to under the protocols.”

Latest articles

World

Depp denies attacking ex-wife during detox

Johnny Depp is back in the witness box at trial of his libel suit against The Sun, denying attacking ex-wife Amber Heard while detoxing on his private island.

AAP Newswire
World

Supreme Court to rule on Trump tax records

The US Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire
World

Heavy rain hits central Japan

Flooding and landslips following heavy rain in central Japan has trapped hundreds of people in a scenic hot springs region after a main access road was cut.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Walking Flying gets the job done for Lindsay Park Racing

Lindsay Park Racing’s promising filly Walking Flying is airborne at the moment. The three-year-old claimed her third straight victory on Saturday, saluting in the Silver Bowl Series Final (1600 m) at Flemington. Walking Flying ($7.50) claimed...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Seymour, other league teams pull out of junior season

Coronavirus carnage has continued to impact football and netball clubs as they push toward a competitive junior season in the coming months. Goulburn Valley League club Seymour officially withdrew all its grades on Tuesday, after Mitchell Shire was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Picola District league sets sights on junior competition

Picola District Football Netball League is working towards getting a junior competition up and running for this year. A proposed start date for junior football and netball competitions has been pencilled in for July 18. The region’s northern-based...

Aydin Payne