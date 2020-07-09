GV Suns wait for verdict from Football Victoria on NPL season

Goulburn Valley Suns are playing the waiting game for more updates from Football Victoria regarding this year's NPL season.

Tuesday's announcement by the Victorian Government to put metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire back into stage three restrictions is likely to end any chance of an NPL campaign kicking off.

And talk is circulating on social media that the NPL season will be cancelled in the coming days.

Suns president Mick Crisera said the Suns would meet as a club this weekend to discuss the recent developments.

“We haven't finalised anything yet, we meet as a club this weekend to go through everything and see what we can control,” Crisera said.

“We need to take into consideration the safety of our players and especially the safety of the community, as well what is the best decision for the club.

“We received an email from Football Victoria on Tuesday after the lockdown announcements.

“Hopefully we can get some clarity in the next couple of weeks.

“But it is looking unlikely that the seniors will play this season.

“We just have to wait and see now.”

Under the current Football Victoria COVID-19 protocols, people aged under 18 are allowed to participate in contact training and competition.

Which left Crisera to say the club would continue to "emphasise" its junior program.

“We are confident we can continue our junior program." he said.

“We will look to focus on practice and scratch matches and get some quality sessions in for our juniors because they are allowed to under the protocols.”