Murray Netball League calls off junior season

Coronavirus restrictions have continued to force cancellations across the district sporting scene, with Murray Netball League the latest competition to be called off this year.

Initially intending to run a junior season for 17, 15, 13 and 11-and-under, the netball board met with club presidents and delegates on Wednesday night and made the tough decision, citing the New South Wales-Victorian border closure as the key reason.

The league is yet to confirm if its junior football competition will follow suit, but it is set to face the same issues, with five of the league's 14 clubs based in NSW.

In a statement confirming the netball cancellation, the league said long-term sustainability was crucial when making the decision.

“Following the recent border restrictions and lockdown measures announced earlier in the week, commencing a competition at this time would become increasingly difficult and complicated,” it read.

“Clubs have had a decrease in interest from their junior players, along with the uncertainty of the number of games, how the competition would run, cost of insurance and border restrictions, resulting in a decision to suspend the 2020 season.

“In such uncertain times and the most recent restrictions our clubs have made the only decision that could be made. We have all made as many possible attempts as we could to host a junior competition, but unfortunately these most recent changes have made this just not possible.

“At all times we have been in constant consultation with our clubs and I thank all our clubs to their commitment to 2020, their community and sport. We now turn our minds to season 2021 and look forward to what next year may bring.”

The statement said clubs would look to hold local competitions later in the year.

● Tongala and Nathalia have joined Deniliquin in announcing they will not field teams in any competition should they proceed this season.

The Blues posted a statement on Facebook stating their duty of care to members, supporters and the community would prevent them from playing this year, with the Purples doing the same shortly after.

The Rams had already released a similar statement on Wednesday.