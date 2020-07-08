Sport

Victorian horses banned from racing in NSW

By Aydin Payne

Riders round the turn in race six during weekend racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AAP Image/Mark Evans) NO ARCHIVING

1 of 1

Horse trainers across Victoria are banned from entering and running their horses in New South Wales following the border closure on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, trainers will have to shift their gaze to Victorian race meetings after the announcement from Racing NSW.

The governing body has prohibited the travel of horses from Victoria to any NSW-based racing stable.

Racing NSW announced its updated protocols on Wednesday.

“Effective July 8, 2020 Racing NSW has prohibited the transfer of horses from Victoria to any NSW racing stable, licensed premises or racecourse,” a statement read.

“The previous protocols which permitted the transfer of horses from Victoria have now been rescinded until further notice.”

Horses cannot be transferred between the two states, which is set to impact the upcoming Spring Racing Carnival.

The latest updates also impact trainers and stable staff, who have been told they must self-isolate for 14 days if they enter NSW — even if they hold a work permit.

“Any person (including essential personnel) that resides in Victoria or has travelled to Victoria (irrespective of whether a work permit has been issued) may attend a racecourse or licensed premises only after they complete a period of 14 days isolation/quarantine in NSW away from a racecourse or licensed premises,” the statement read.

Two race meetings scheduled for towns on the border, Albury and Corowa, have been shifted to Wagga for July 14 and July 29 respectively.

● The announcement from Racing NSW followed Racing Victoria's decision to update its restrictions on horse owners attending meetings.

Owners who reside in the lockdown areas of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are not permitted to return.

And no owners are allowed to attend race meetings held in those areas.

