Sport

Big V basketball season cancelled

By Alex Mitchell

Gator-free swamp: Nick Dodd and his Gators teammates will sit out the Big V season after it was cancelled by Basketball Victoria.

1 of 1

The Big V basketball season has been officially cancelled.

Basketball Victoria announced Wednesday Melbourne's return to stage three coronavirus restrictions left no choice but to cancel the season, with many of the competition's clubs being affected by the lockdown.

The governing body had been waiting for "Orange-50" status — a maximum of 50 people a court — before any competition would begin, but that would appear to be some time away as Victoria continues to struggle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

With metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire in lockdown, regional areas are currently allowed 50 juniors and 20 seniors a court, and a pending return to senior full-contact training (July 13) and indoor and outdoor competition (July 20) is awaiting confirmation from the Department of Health and Human Services.

But the Country Basketball League season, which typically begins in October, is currently being aimed to go ahead without alteration — and the Shepparton Gators seem poised to make an impact.

The Gators are calling for coaching expressions of interest for their men's, women's and junior teams for the coming season, with those expressions due by tomorrow.

The Basketball Victoria statement announcing the CBL would continue as planned said the basketball family would need to band together.

“While we may have geographical challenges, working together to keep our community engaged while managing the return to basketball in a timely, yet safe and controlled manner is critical,” it read.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

The first new-release movie at Shepparton’s Village Cinemas since the venue’s re-opening a week ago following a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, begins screening today.

John Lewis
Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Corstens calls Lurg home with new training base

One of Victoria’s leading race horse trainers, Troy Corstens has made a move to the north east, purchasing a property at Lurg as a new training base.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Walking Flying gets the job done for Lindsay Park Racing

Lindsay Park Racing’s promising filly Walking Flying is airborne at the moment. The three-year-old claimed her third straight victory on Saturday, saluting in the Silver Bowl Series Final (1600 m) at Flemington. Walking Flying ($7.50) claimed...

Aydin Payne