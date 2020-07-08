Big V basketball season cancelled

The Big V basketball season has been officially cancelled.

Basketball Victoria announced Wednesday Melbourne's return to stage three coronavirus restrictions left no choice but to cancel the season, with many of the competition's clubs being affected by the lockdown.

The governing body had been waiting for "Orange-50" status — a maximum of 50 people a court — before any competition would begin, but that would appear to be some time away as Victoria continues to struggle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

With metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire in lockdown, regional areas are currently allowed 50 juniors and 20 seniors a court, and a pending return to senior full-contact training (July 13) and indoor and outdoor competition (July 20) is awaiting confirmation from the Department of Health and Human Services.

But the Country Basketball League season, which typically begins in October, is currently being aimed to go ahead without alteration — and the Shepparton Gators seem poised to make an impact.

The Gators are calling for coaching expressions of interest for their men's, women's and junior teams for the coming season, with those expressions due by tomorrow.

The Basketball Victoria statement announcing the CBL would continue as planned said the basketball family would need to band together.

“While we may have geographical challenges, working together to keep our community engaged while managing the return to basketball in a timely, yet safe and controlled manner is critical,” it read.