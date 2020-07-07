Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks.

The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday night.

Magpies president Matt Lake said it was just the latest curve ball in an already crazy year.

“It’s thrown a spanner in the works in regard to whether our junior footballers and netballers will be able to play,” Lake said.

“We were in a similar position with our senior competition a couple of weeks ago, but announcements from the Victorian Government made it difficult for those discussions to continue.

“The club has players who live on both sides of the river, so we’re still seeking information on whether they can have permits to travel back and forth.

“We might have to look at a different venue, but that’s something we will discuss in the coming days.”

Lake said the Magpies remained committed to fielding teams in three different competitions — the Murray and the Goulburn Campaspe and Shepparton District junior football leagues.

“We’re going to be staying positive like we have throughout this whole ordeal,” he said.

“We will be sharing any information we can with our members as soon as possible.”

The Border Raiders are working through their own issues, just days after the club’s junior teams kick-started their Bendigo Amateur Soccer League seasons.

“It was great to see all of our players back out on the park,” president Pat Hicks said.

“We had our under-12s and 14s at home and it was nice to see so many familiar faces in a club environment again.”

Following the closure, the club cancelled all training on Tuesday night, while several junior matches this weekend have already been postponed.

Although the under-14 match will still go ahead at this stage.

“Like a lot of other people, we need more information before we make other decisions,” Hicks said.

“But the club has already started some discussions with Campaspe Shire about the possibility of finding another facility in Echuca.

“We’ve got a spread of players across both towns, so some of our teams could be forced to play with reduced numbers.”

