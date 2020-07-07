Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

By Brayden May

Ethan Anthony dribbles his way past Strathdale opponents on Saturday. Photo by: Steve Huntley.

1 of 1

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks.

The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday night.

Magpies president Matt Lake said it was just the latest curve ball in an already crazy year.

“It’s thrown a spanner in the works in regard to whether our junior footballers and netballers will be able to play,” Lake said.

“We were in a similar position with our senior competition a couple of weeks ago, but announcements from the Victorian Government made it difficult for those discussions to continue.

“The club has players who live on both sides of the river, so we’re still seeking information on whether they can have permits to travel back and forth.

“We might have to look at a different venue, but that’s something we will discuss in the coming days.”

Lake said the Magpies remained committed to fielding teams in three different competitions — the Murray and the Goulburn Campaspe and Shepparton District junior football leagues.

“We’re going to be staying positive like we have throughout this whole ordeal,” he said.

“We will be sharing any information we can with our members as soon as possible.”

The Border Raiders are working through their own issues, just days after the club’s junior teams kick-started their Bendigo Amateur Soccer League seasons.

“It was great to see all of our players back out on the park,” president Pat Hicks said.

“We had our under-12s and 14s at home and it was nice to see so many familiar faces in a club environment again.”

Following the closure, the club cancelled all training on Tuesday night, while several junior matches this weekend have already been postponed.

Although the under-14 match will still go ahead at this stage.

“Like a lot of other people, we need more information before we make other decisions,” Hicks said.

“But the club has already started some discussions with Campaspe Shire about the possibility of finding another facility in Echuca.

“We’ve got a spread of players across both towns, so some of our teams could be forced to play with reduced numbers.”

More sport news

GVL juniors to now start on July 25

New York World makes Echuca spin

Echuca juniors return to training

Latest articles

News

Metro lockdown will hurt us too

As Victoria yesterday recorded its highest ever number of COVID-19 cases, the state border with NSW was closed at midnight last night and restrictions were reimposed on Melbourne and Mitchell Shire — which includes Seymour. A day after Federal...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to be locked down for six weeks

Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus. Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their...

Shepparton News
News

Hospital receives Blue Ribbon donation

The Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch presented Goulburn Valley Health with more than $1000, which was raised by the community in recent months during COVID-19. Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member and Shepparton police...

Tara Whitsed

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Corstens calls Lurg home with new training base

One of Victoria’s leading race horse trainers, Troy Corstens has made a move to the north east, purchasing a property at Lurg as a new training base.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Tallygaroopna product faces suspension for breaching AFL protocols

Tallygaroopna product and Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom faces a stint on the sidelines for allegedly breaching strict AFL COVID-19 protocols. Sidebottom and teammate Lyndon Dunn are under investigation, after the pair shared an Uber together on...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne