AFL exports | Local exports lead Dogs to big win

By Aydin Payne

Get around him: Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer celebrates after kicking a goal in the Bulldogs' big win against North Melbourne. Picture: AAP

A trio of Goulburn Valley exports have led the the Western Bulldogs to a resounding victory at the weekend.

Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer, Seymour's Josh Schache and Kialla's Alex Keath were influential in the Bulldogs’ 49-point demolition job at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs were too strong for North Melbourne, claiming a 13.9 (87) to 5.8 (38) win on Saturday night.

Vandermeer booted a goal, gathered 13 disposals and laid six tackles, while Schache slotted two goals in his return to the side.

And Keath did a superb job on Ben Brown, keeping the Roos’ gun forward goalless.

Unfortunately for Vandermeer, he suffered a knock to his head during the third quarter and took no further part in the match.

The first-year Bulldog will need to pass concussion tests to play Carlton this weekend.

Speaking after the game, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge praised his young players for their role in the win.

“Some of the younger players like Laitham Vandermeer, until he went off, and Westy, for them to show some maturity . . . they are good signs,” Beveridge said.

Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin (20 disposals) was North's best performer and Rochester's Shaun Atley battled hard.

Fremantle veteran and Seymour product David Mundy played a major role in helping the Dockers claim their first win of the season.

Mundy, who has played more than 320 games, turned back the clock in his 25-disposal and seven-clearance game.

Teammate and Moama export Lachie Schultz was unable to hit the scoreboard, but laid six bruising tackles.

Invergordon export Lachie Ash enjoyed his best performance at the highest level, collecting 15 touches in Greater Western Sydney's win against Hawthorn.

Ash — playing his third AFL game — finished the match with four marks and two tackles as the Giants claimed a 13.5 (83) to 7.7 (49) victory.

On the Bellarine, a strong performance from Finley's Tom Hawkins (three goals and eight marks) helped Geelong to back-to-back victories for the first time since last year against the Gold Coast Suns.

And Cobram's Esava Ratugolea chipped in with a goal in the 13.11 (89) to 8.4 (52) win.

Kyabram's Nick Holman (13 disposals, eight tackles) and Mooroopna's Jarryd Harbrow (13 and five marks) were unable to stem Geelong's dominance.

Up north, Katamatite's Tom Clurey and his Port Adelaide teammates could not continue their promising start to the season.

Clurey, Benalla's Tom Rockliff (14 disposals), Echuca's Ollie Wines (14) and Deniliquin's Todd Marshall (one goal) suffered their first loss of the modified season.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver racked up 26 possessions and eight clearances in Melbourne's disappointing 27-point loss to Richmond.

And lastly, Euroa's Jamie Elliott had a night to forget in Collingwood's loss to Essendon.

