Price to go-around again with Violet Town

Joel Price will get his first real crack at Kyabram District League football next year after putting pen to paper and recommitting as senior coach of Violet Town.

After initially signing with the club last off-season on a one-year deal, Price was set to put a strong pre-season plan into action this year before the COVID-19 pandemic halted proceedings.

So it was welcome news for supporters when Violet Town, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, announced Price’s re-signing on social media on Tuesday evening.

Violet Town president Matt Holmes said the club was excited to lock Price in for another season at the helm.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Joel about how it would work going forward. The last couple of weeks he had to reassess whether he was still keen to continue coaching,” Holmes said.

“He has a young family and has been enjoying that time with them.

“A lot of hard work goes into a season, but he’s excited to get that opportunity again to continue what he’s started.”

After finished last season with a 3-13 record, excitement had encompassed Violet Town after Price's appointment brought with him a host of new and returning players including ex-AFL player Jared Brennan.

Holmes said the club was excited about what Price would again bring to the town, with hopes high of an improved effort on the field.

“It’s nice to get him back on board and nice to have that buzz around the club again,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve had that buzz probably since our last premiership.”

And while Holmes confirmed the club was looking to re-sign its list in the coming weeks, the uncertainty of next year’s salary cap made it difficult to branch out for those extra one or two players.

“It’s hard to say until more information is known,” he said.

The club is also in early discussions surrounding its netball program, with Holmes hopeful of locking in a number of senior mentors for its junior players.

The KDL was one of the first country leagues to cancel its senior competitions last month, with the vast majority of Victoria’s leagues later following suit.