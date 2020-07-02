Tatura and Shepparton South withdraw from BASL season

It has been a dramatic 48 hours for two soccer clubs involved in Bendigo Amateur Soccer League.

Tatura and Shepparton South have pulled out of the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Shepparton South confirmed its call to withdraw from the competition on its Facebook page yesterday, while Tatura went public on Wednesday evening.

Tatura coach Tristan Zito said it was a hard choice for the club to withdraw its teams from the competition.

“I caught up with the committee on Wednesday night and we all came to an agreement that the season just wasn't viable,” Zito said.

“It was a really hard and difficult decision to make, but there was a lot of different factors that went into the decision.

“I appreciate the work that the BASL have done in trying to get the season up and running, but it's hard to see it happening.

The decision from the clubs comes less than a week after the league announced the senior competition would commence on July 26.

The junior competition is slated to begin this weekend.

Both clubs’ junior sides have not been impacted with the decisions, due to playing in Shepparton Junior Soccer Association.

Only one club from Shepparton (United) remains in the competition, after Shepparton confirmed its exit last month.

Zito said the club did not want to jeopardise its volunteers, staff and players for the modified season.

“We just didn't want to put strain on our volunteers,” he said.

“And it would have been really hard to play with our fans not allowed to come along.

“It means more to have the club around for years to come, rather than to risk the club's future for this season.”

The Ibises playing coach said the playing group was understanding of the club's call.

“Everyone was really excited for the season, but they understood why the decision was made,” he said.

“We will definitely try to organise some social events later this year and get some practice matches in with other clubs if possible.”

Shepparton South president Gino Cirillo posted a message to the club's followers on Facebook.

Cirillo said the club's decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of its players, supporters and members.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say that our committee has made the difficult decision to not continue with the BASL 2020 competition for the proposed remaining season,” the post read.

“I believe that this has the well-being and safety of our players, supporters and all our members as our first priority.

“The uncertainty with the current situation across Victoria with the pandemic is a continuing concern and we do not wish to pose risk to anyone at our club.”