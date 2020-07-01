Sport

Tallygaroopna product faces suspension for breaching AFL protocols

By Aydin Payne

In hot water: Collingwood star and Tallygaroopna product Steele Sidebottom is set to miss multiple rounds of football after breaching the strict AFL COVID-19 protocols. Picture: AAP

1 of 1

Tallygaroopna product and Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom faces a stint on the sidelines for allegedly breaching strict AFL COVID-19 protocols.

Sidebottom and teammate Lyndon Dunn are under investigation, after the pair shared an Uber together on Saturday night.

It is understood the duo travelled to injured teammate Jeremy Howe's house for drinks, before Sidebottom left to visit former teammate Daniel Wells.

At the time of writing, the Pies’ vice-captain and Dunn were yet to receive penalties from the AFL for their breaches.

However, Sidebottom — who was found by police in Williamstown on Sunday morning attempting to get home — faces a lengthy suspension for multiple breaches.

Collingwood confirmed the breaches were reported to the AFL on Sunday and the pair was interviewed about the breaches on Tuesday.

Both players have been tested for COVID-19 and have tested negative.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said Sidebottom felt embarrassed and remorseful for breaching the protocols.

“Steele's a bit flummoxed by the events of the evening,” Buckley said.

“He's very embarrassed and contrite about the situation.

“He understands that he's made some poor decisions, in terms of his alcohol intake and then also with the COVID restrictions.”

Asked what he expected the penalty to be for the pair, Buckley hinted "the consistency would be at least one week".

However, the club veteran acknowledged Sidebottom could face similar sanction to Melbourne footballer Charlie Spargo, who received a two-match suspension for breaking protocols.

“We've seen precedents in recent weeks and we know that it's very unlikely that Steele will escape a penalty or a suspension,” Buckley said.

“We're not expecting to see him this week and nor Dunny (Lyndon), for that matter.

“For Steele, it's probably closer to what we saw with Charlie Spargo two or three weeks ago."

Buckley added the event which led to Sidebottom's breach of protocols was out of care for his injured teammate.

Howe suffered a potential season-ending injury to his knee in Collingwood's loss to GWS.

“What we need to remember is that the initial idea to go around to ‘Howie's’ on the Saturday afternoon was in terms of love and care for his teammate,” Buckley said.

“These circumstances are very different and you do feel isolated when we remove ourselves from the football club.

“A couple of poor decisions were made and we ended up being in this position as a result.”

Latest articles

News

2.6% rate increase

Federation Council’s draft Annual Budget for 2020/21 provides for a rate increase at the 2.6% NSW State Government-imposed rate cap. Most other fees and charges increase by 2.7%. Waste facility/environmental levy increases from $45 to $55 per...

Robert Muir
News

Testing times on the frontline

The team at Yarrawonga Health have been busy on the frontline testing many people in the local community daily for COVID-19. The health service has not had a positive case since April 1 with over 1,000 tests now completed since March 19. There were...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Library heading to detailed designs

The Yarrawonga Library redevelopment is moving forward with N2SH Pty Ltd being awarded the contract for the design and preparation to construct the proposed Yarrawonga Library, Events and Performance Precinct. After a low interest community...

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons.

Brayden May
Sport

Tallygaroopna senior football coach steps down from role

Tallygaroopna Football Club senior coach Kevin O’Donoghue will not be at the helm next year due to family reasons. With the Kyabram District Football Netball League season cancelled, O’Donoghue’s tenure ends after two seasons and two back-to-back...

Aydin Payne