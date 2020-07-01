Tallygaroopna product faces suspension for breaching AFL protocols

Tallygaroopna product and Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom faces a stint on the sidelines for allegedly breaching strict AFL COVID-19 protocols.

Sidebottom and teammate Lyndon Dunn are under investigation, after the pair shared an Uber together on Saturday night.

It is understood the duo travelled to injured teammate Jeremy Howe's house for drinks, before Sidebottom left to visit former teammate Daniel Wells.

At the time of writing, the Pies’ vice-captain and Dunn were yet to receive penalties from the AFL for their breaches.

However, Sidebottom — who was found by police in Williamstown on Sunday morning attempting to get home — faces a lengthy suspension for multiple breaches.

Collingwood confirmed the breaches were reported to the AFL on Sunday and the pair was interviewed about the breaches on Tuesday.

Both players have been tested for COVID-19 and have tested negative.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said Sidebottom felt embarrassed and remorseful for breaching the protocols.

“Steele's a bit flummoxed by the events of the evening,” Buckley said.

“He's very embarrassed and contrite about the situation.

“He understands that he's made some poor decisions, in terms of his alcohol intake and then also with the COVID restrictions.”

Asked what he expected the penalty to be for the pair, Buckley hinted "the consistency would be at least one week".

However, the club veteran acknowledged Sidebottom could face similar sanction to Melbourne footballer Charlie Spargo, who received a two-match suspension for breaking protocols.

“We've seen precedents in recent weeks and we know that it's very unlikely that Steele will escape a penalty or a suspension,” Buckley said.

“We're not expecting to see him this week and nor Dunny (Lyndon), for that matter.

“For Steele, it's probably closer to what we saw with Charlie Spargo two or three weeks ago."

Buckley added the event which led to Sidebottom's breach of protocols was out of care for his injured teammate.

Howe suffered a potential season-ending injury to his knee in Collingwood's loss to GWS.

“What we need to remember is that the initial idea to go around to ‘Howie's’ on the Saturday afternoon was in terms of love and care for his teammate,” Buckley said.

“These circumstances are very different and you do feel isolated when we remove ourselves from the football club.

“A couple of poor decisions were made and we ended up being in this position as a result.”