Kuol’s Central Coast Mariners set to face Perth Glory in A-League restart

Shepparton's Alou Kuol will need to dust off his boots because the soccer prodigy has a date with Perth Glory on July 18.

Kuol and his Central Coast Mariners teammates now know their opponents for the final four games of the A-League season.

The schedule for the remaining games were released yesterday and it's set to be an action-packed restart for the football fraternity.

The final 27 matches will be crammed into 28 days, with one game to be played each day — except for July 29.

Competition kicks off on July 16 between Melbourne Victory and Western United, with the Mariners set to face Glory two days later at Central Coast Stadium.

Kuol — a former Goulburn Valley Sun talent — made his A-League debut in March against Western United before the season was postponed due to COVID-19.

The talented 19-year-old has been back at training in Gosford for the past two weeks in preparation for the top flight's return this month.

Kuol's coach Alan Stajcic said the playing group was looking forward to getting back out on the park after a three-month wait.

“We’re all looking forward to getting back out there and having the opportunity to do what we love and play for our fans again,” Stajcic told ccmariners.com.au

“Our intention is to go out there and win every game, put on a show for our fans and if there’s an opportunity for some of them to be at matches then that is something we would certainly look forward to.”

After Central Coast tackles Glory, the Mariners host arch-rival Newcastle Jets on July 24.

It will then be a quick turnaround for Kuol and his teammates, as they welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to their home deck on July 27.

And the men in yellow and blue finish their season against Victory on Monday, August 3 at a venue still to be confirmed.