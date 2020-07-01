Bowls Victoria postpones State Championships

Bowls Victoria has been forced to once again push back its State Championships as Victoria struggles to contain to the spread of coronavirus.

The association has needed to push back the entire State Championships which, had previously, been scheduled to start this month.

Shepparton and East Shepparton were scheduled to host a plethora of matches from July 10-12 before a “Super Saturday” event at Deer Park Bowls Club was to be held on August 1.

“We understand some will be disappointed and some will be relieved by this decision,” a Bowls Victoria statement read.

“Earlier in June, we surveyed participating clubs and as a result the decision was made to proceed with divisional matches, however, given the rapidly changing situation, circumstances have now changed.”

Postponed State Championships matches included singles, pairs, mixed pairs, triples and fours along with the over-60 championships, Champions of Champions and novice singles.

● Meanwhile, the Bowls Premier League Cup is heading back to Shepparton Park later this month.

The fourth running of the tournament known widely as a factory of excitement gives the opportunity for district bowlers to win their way through from preliminary rounds to the national round of 16, for which they would receive an all-expenses paid trip to Queensland's Club Pine Rivers, COVID-19 permitting.

Shepparton Park is the only Northern Victorian venue where the preliminary rounds will be held, scheduled for July 25 from 9 am.

Teams can be three or four players for triples action, with a maximum of 16 teams to play at Shepparton Park.

Registration is at bowls.com.au