Sport

Bowls Victoria postpones State Championships

By Alex Mitchell

Captain Cook: Bill Cook bowls for City of Echuca in the 2017 BPL Cup.

1 of 1

Bowls Victoria has been forced to once again push back its State Championships as Victoria struggles to contain to the spread of coronavirus.

The association has needed to push back the entire State Championships which, had previously, been scheduled to start this month.

Shepparton and East Shepparton were scheduled to host a plethora of matches from July 10-12 before a “Super Saturday” event at Deer Park Bowls Club was to be held on August 1.

“We understand some will be disappointed and some will be relieved by this decision,” a Bowls Victoria statement read.

“Earlier in June, we surveyed participating clubs and as a result the decision was made to proceed with divisional matches, however, given the rapidly changing situation, circumstances have now changed.”

Postponed State Championships matches included singles, pairs, mixed pairs, triples and fours along with the over-60 championships, Champions of Champions and novice singles.

● Meanwhile, the Bowls Premier League Cup is heading back to Shepparton Park later this month.

The fourth running of the tournament known widely as a factory of excitement gives the opportunity for district bowlers to win their way through from preliminary rounds to the national round of 16, for which they would receive an all-expenses paid trip to Queensland's Club Pine Rivers, COVID-19 permitting.

Shepparton Park is the only Northern Victorian venue where the preliminary rounds will be held, scheduled for July 25 from 9 am.

Teams can be three or four players for triples action, with a maximum of 16 teams to play at Shepparton Park.

Registration is at bowls.com.au

Latest articles

Shop Local

Can’t get any better than Echuca Betta Home Living

WITH a motto such as “Go local, that’s Betta”, you know Echuca Betta Home Living is serious about supporting the twin towns. And store manager Anthony Fragiacomo said he was just as passionate about keeping community spirit alive...

Anna McGuinness
News

Cohuna customer service centre opens July 1

GANNAWARRA Shire Council’s Cohuna Customer Service Centre will reopen to the public for over-the-counter service only on Wednesday, July 1.

Riverine Herald
News

Moama Recreation Reserve receives government funding

MOAMA Recreation Reserve is set for more upgrades thanks to a $65,000 grant from the NSW Government. It will allow new seating to be installed around the perimeter of the main oval and the toilet blocks on Jack Eddy and Brick Ally Ovals to be...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons.

Brayden May
Sport

Tallygaroopna senior football coach steps down from role

Tallygaroopna Football Club senior coach Kevin O’Donoghue will not be at the helm next year due to family reasons. With the Kyabram District Football Netball League season cancelled, O’Donoghue’s tenure ends after two seasons and two back-to-back...

Aydin Payne