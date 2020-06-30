Bulls busy sharpening horns for competition

The Victorian Rugby season has been given the green light for this year — and the Bulls are back from their parade gearing up for the next test.

Shepparton’s rugby union outfit will feature in the Victorian Premiership after winning its division last year, with an August 1 start date penned by the association.

Sonny Tahuriorangi, the 2018 championship-winning coach, is back at the helm and is more than ready to embrace the test a higher field of competition provides.

“We are very keen to get started again; it is even better now we have confirmation about a competition. Everybody is chatting about playing again,” he said.

“I wanted to coach last year, but now we are in a higher grade I am even more excited for the challenge ahead.”

It has been full steam ahead for the Bulls at training during the past month — although Tahuriorangi admitted there was some rust to be knocked off in the early stages.

“There has been a bit of eating,” he said with a laugh.

“The fitness was really up there before the pandemic, but at the moment it is just about getting everyone back there.

“We have been back training for about three or four weeks, it has been good to get numbers back at practice.”

For Tahuriorangi, prepping the squad for Victoria’s premier division is the primary focus for this month.

“We have been promoted to the premiership this year, and I think we are one of the only teams in the comp not to have two sides,” he said.

“Our first game is against Brimbank, they are a bit of powerhouse. I think they only lost three games last year, including the grand final, so they will be looking to go one better this year.”

With a host of district sport canned, Tahuriorangi encouraged anyone curious about the game to attend training on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at Vibert Reserve.

“Seeing as there is no footy on, anyone else who is keen to come down and give rugby a go is more than welcome to do so.”