Sport

AFL exports | Ash grabs first win as Giant

By Aydin Payne

Giant step: Invergordon product Lachie Ash celebrated his first victory in the AFL at the weekend when GWS toppled Collingwood in a thriller. To check out how the rest of the region's exports fared, turn to page 18. Picture: AAP

1 of 2

Young pup: Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer kicked a goal in the Western Bulldogs' victory against Sydney at the weekend.

2 of 2

The weekend's round four of the AFL was memorable for one of the Goulburn Valley's most recent exports.

Invergordon product Lachie Ash celebrated his first win in his second game with Greater Western Sydney, as the Giants claimed a thrilling win against Collingwood.

GWS ended a two-game losing streak in the two-point win against the Pies at GIANTS Stadium.

Ash, a premiership player with Shepparton, worked tirelessly in defence and was able to enjoy his first Gatorade shower in the rooms following the 10.6 (66) to 9.10 (64) win.

Tallygaroopna product Steele Sidebottom had a quiet evening compared to his performance in round three, with the star Pie only managing 12 disposals and six tackles.

Euroa's Jamie Elliott was unable to impact the scoreboard in the loss.

Promising export Laitham Vandermeer helped the Western Bulldogs to a comfortable win against Sydney.

The Mooroopna product booted a goal and gathered six kicks and five marks in the Bulldogs’ 28-point victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kialla's Alex Keath starred in defence for the victors, however, it was a sour night for the Dogs with Deniliquin export Sam Lloyd suffering a broken collarbone.

Meanwhile, Katamatite's Tom Clurey was an enforcer down back for Port Adelaide in its 48-point win against West Coast.

The defender recorded nine marks and 12 disposals in the Power's 13.11 (89) to 6.5 (41) victory.

Clurey's teammates, Tom Rockliff, Ollie Wines and Todd Marshall all played a helping hand in the victory.

Benalla's Rockliff finished with 19 touches, while Echuca's Wines (14 disposals) and Deniliquin's Marshall (one goal) chipped in with strong efforts.

Elsewhere, Kyabram's Nick Holman and Mooroopna's Jarryd Harbrow had the last laugh over Moama's Lachie Schultz and Seymour's David Mundy.

Gold Coast Suns triumphed by 13 points against Fremantle, with Schultz (one goal) and Mundy (16 disposals) unable to get their side over the line.

Lastly, Finley's Tom Hawkins and Cobram's Esava Ratugolea booted one goal each in Geelong's tense three-point win against Melbourne on Sunday.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver fought bravely for the Demons, finishing with 23 touches and six tackles.

And Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin (23 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and Rochester's Shaun Atley (14 touches, five marks) did their best in North Melbourne's four-point defeat to Hawthorn.

Latest articles

News

Striking back after a stroke at 31

Fiona Kleinitz was 31 and her future and her dreams seemed lost forever. The young Shepparton woman, on holiday in Adelaide, had failed to recognise she was having a stroke — and by the time she received medical help, much of the damage was...

Morgan Dyer
News

Two massive Tattslotto prizes up for grabs this week

Buy a new house, new car, retire early, go on holiday or just do whatever you want! — this week you have a chance to learn how the other half live by winning Tattslotto. Tonight there’s $30 million up for grabs in OzLotto and if that isn’t...

James Bennett
News

Build on corner of Wyndham and Vaughan Sts complete

After 12 months, a $10 million build at the corner of Wyndham and Vaughan Sts in Shepparton is complete. The new two-storey facility will soon be home to a Chemist Warehouse, while the Justice Department will occupy the top floor. With a Chemist...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons.

Brayden May
Sport

Tighter restrictions on outdoor numbers set to impact local football

Hopes of resuming district football and netball have been dashed by tighter restrictions announced by the Victorian Government at the weekend.

Aydin Payne