AFL exports | Ash grabs first win as Giant

The weekend's round four of the AFL was memorable for one of the Goulburn Valley's most recent exports.

Invergordon product Lachie Ash celebrated his first win in his second game with Greater Western Sydney, as the Giants claimed a thrilling win against Collingwood.

GWS ended a two-game losing streak in the two-point win against the Pies at GIANTS Stadium.

Ash, a premiership player with Shepparton, worked tirelessly in defence and was able to enjoy his first Gatorade shower in the rooms following the 10.6 (66) to 9.10 (64) win.

Tallygaroopna product Steele Sidebottom had a quiet evening compared to his performance in round three, with the star Pie only managing 12 disposals and six tackles.

Euroa's Jamie Elliott was unable to impact the scoreboard in the loss.

Promising export Laitham Vandermeer helped the Western Bulldogs to a comfortable win against Sydney.

The Mooroopna product booted a goal and gathered six kicks and five marks in the Bulldogs’ 28-point victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kialla's Alex Keath starred in defence for the victors, however, it was a sour night for the Dogs with Deniliquin export Sam Lloyd suffering a broken collarbone.

Meanwhile, Katamatite's Tom Clurey was an enforcer down back for Port Adelaide in its 48-point win against West Coast.

The defender recorded nine marks and 12 disposals in the Power's 13.11 (89) to 6.5 (41) victory.

Clurey's teammates, Tom Rockliff, Ollie Wines and Todd Marshall all played a helping hand in the victory.

Benalla's Rockliff finished with 19 touches, while Echuca's Wines (14 disposals) and Deniliquin's Marshall (one goal) chipped in with strong efforts.

Elsewhere, Kyabram's Nick Holman and Mooroopna's Jarryd Harbrow had the last laugh over Moama's Lachie Schultz and Seymour's David Mundy.

Gold Coast Suns triumphed by 13 points against Fremantle, with Schultz (one goal) and Mundy (16 disposals) unable to get their side over the line.

Lastly, Finley's Tom Hawkins and Cobram's Esava Ratugolea booted one goal each in Geelong's tense three-point win against Melbourne on Sunday.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver fought bravely for the Demons, finishing with 23 touches and six tackles.

And Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin (23 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and Rochester's Shaun Atley (14 touches, five marks) did their best in North Melbourne's four-point defeat to Hawthorn.