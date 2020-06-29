MERRIGUM GOLF

Merrigum's club championships wrapped up on Saturday with no real surprises coming from the final round.

After several years of being rated one of the main chances James Campbell finally delivered on his potential by taking out the title of club champion.

It was his second round 75 that set up his five-shot win over runner-up Andrew Wood and he was pretty much able to match Woody in the other rounds to maintain the lead that round gave him. His three round total was 240.

As expected in B-grade, Greg Hall ran out a reasonably comfortable winner with a three-round score of 286, nine shots ahead of Bryce Johnston who had a great round on Saturday. Greg didn't get off to the greatest start, but put in two solid rounds in the second and fourth rounds to complete a good championship for him.

In the handicap section, Clint Prygoda was the A-grade winner with 215, while in B-grade Lucas Brown only had to turn up to take the honours with a score of 207, the only player to finish below par. Congratulations to all the winners and for the rest of us we can only hope to mount a challenge next year.

As mentioned, Bryce Johnston had a top round on Saturday to win B-grade and the Privilege Cup with a score of 87-22-65. He made a late run in the championships, but did not have the luxury of dropping his worst round after only being able to play three of the four weeks of the championships. His round cost him a little more than two shots from his handicap.

In A-grade Bruce Brown played like the Bruce Brown we all know and was an easy winner with a round of 77-11-66. Bruce's form has been missing a little of late, but returned with a vengeance on Saturday and cost him a shot from his handicap too. He also won the chook shed challenge with 10 points.

Andrew Wood was the only nearest the pin winner, taking the jackpot on the 12th.

This Saturday's event is round one of the "Tree-Ball Challenge", a two-person cross-country Ambrose, so organise a partner for that.

HILL TOP WOMEN'S GOLF

The stableford four-ball best-ball event tested our ability to score with Miscore on our phones, but it proved to be a success.

The event was played in cloudy mild conditions with some periods of sunshine, which prompted many players to remove their jumpers. The event was sponsored by The Jewellers.

Niki Miller who had a rare Wednesday off from work and teamed up with Marita Cornwall, who is quite new to golf, where they combined well to win the event with 42 points.

Runners-up were Sheryl Curran and Rita Fairchild with 38 points.

Ball winners: Heather Long-Judy Baker 37, Lois Rogers-Roylyn Harris 36 points.

Nine hole event: Di Ballantyne won the event with 13 points on countback from Janet Leahy.

Wednesday’s event: Stableford. Sponsor: IJ’s Hairdressing: Third round Silver Spoon.

Nine-hole event: Stableford: Front nine.

HILL TOP GOLF

Since being allowed back on the fairways, fields for competitions at Hill Top have been consistently higher than before lockdown with 84 men and 19 women enjoying the unseasonal fine weather and the well-groomed course on Saturday.

That hasn’t meant scores have been better than before and 37 stableford points was enough to win Jacob Chessells the Privilege Cup which is sponsored by Peppermill Shepparton.

Steve Whitting won A-grade with 37 points and Ryan Lindsay was runner-up with 36, also on a countback. Graham Meneilly won B-grade with 34 on a countback from Peter Wallace and John Rennie was runner-up in C-grade with 36 on a countback.

Ball winners: Fred Andrews and Trevor Allen 36, Tim Balfour 35, Mark Mackinder, Ty Guiney, Scott Perry, Robert Curtis and Ray Coleman 34, Col Saunders, George Goutzioulis, John Keller and Leigh Thornton 33, Ryan Butler, Kane Whiston and Bryan Miller 32 on a countback.

Liz Mulcahy won the women’s competition with 35 points, Niki Miller was runner-up with 33 and consolation balls went to Kym Cooper 30, Judy Baker and Sheryl Curran 27.

Sunday: There were 18 starters for the stableford event and Daniel Maher is leading with 39 points, but results have not been finalised.

Midweek: James Peck won Tuesday’s stroke competition with a round of 76-7-69, John Dickinson was runner-up with 90-17-73 and line-balls went to James Ibbotson and Ty Guiney 76 and Lou Villani 78 on a countback.

The stableford competition on Thursday was won by James Ibbotson with 38 points off a 15 handicap, Bob Wildes was runner-up with 34 and consolation balls went to Darryl Phillips 33 and Tom McConchie 32 on a countback.

The chook run was won by John Rennie with a nett 32, Paula Wills was runner-up with 36 and line-balls went to Bill Ashcroft and Drew Curtis 37, Judy Ashcroft, Robbie Montgomery and John Hayward 38.

Coming events: Saturday will be the fourth of July, Independence Day in the U.S. of A, but monthly medal day, sponsored by the GMCU, at Hill Top.