Sport

Masters locked in

By Tyler Maher

Giant tick of approval: Goulburn Valley Giants will be playing matches by the end of next month after a starting date for their AFL Masters competition was agreed upon.

It is game on for Goulburn Valley Giants.

The AFL Masters outfit — and its regional opponents like Echuca-Moama United and Benalla-based Samaria Suns — will be among the few over-age footballers to take to the field this year after it was confirmed last week that matches would begin on the weekend of July 25-26.

When the Giants resumed training at the start of this month they hoped to be playing matches by now, but the further delay has not dampened the spirits among the group of over-35 players.

“We're excited to have a weekend circled in the calendar now,” Giants president David Davis said.

“The exact details of game times and fixtures will be confirmed closer to round one when we have a clearer picture of restrictions, but everyone is raring to go.”

It will be a blockbuster first round for the Giants when they take on the EMUs, while a mini-carnival has been slated for Father's Day weekend in Echuca — the first weekend of September.

“Initially four rounds of the season will be scheduled and we'll go from there,” Davis said.

“A week has been a long time in terms of this virus, so in a couple of months who knows what the restrictions might be — it's best to keep the options open.”

The Giants train every Wednesday from 6 pm at the newly-refurbished Kialla Recreation Reserve, with newcomers more than welcome to head down and have a kick — while following all of the necessary protocols of course.

“With most of the local leagues already calling off senior football, there will be plenty of blokes looking for some social connection and a bit of a run around,” Davis said.

“Masters football is a great way to get that and have some fun while you're at it.”

The Giants will take on regionally-based teams including the EMUs, Suns, Kerang, Albury-Wodonga and possibly a Canberra outfit which would travel to Albury to take to the field.

Head to the Goulburn Valley Giants Masters Facebook page for more details.

