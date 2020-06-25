Sport

Tallygaroopna senior football coach steps down from role

By Aydin Payne

That's all folks: Tallygaroopna premiership coach Kevin O'Donoghue has stepped down from the role due to family reasons.

Tallygaroopna Football Club senior coach Kevin O'Donoghue will not be at the helm next year due to family reasons.

With the Kyabram District Football Netball League season cancelled, O'Donoghue's tenure ends after two seasons and two back-to-back grand final appearances.

The 2018 premiership winning coach and KDL Coach of the Year has decided to step aside from the role to spend more time with his family.

The successful mentor — who was reappointed for a third season — said now was a good time to exit the position.

“It’s only for family reasons as most of my kids are now living interstate,” O'Donoghue said.

“I can’t thank the players, committee and supporters enough for their support and making me so feel so welcome and . . . allowing me the opportunity to coach.

“I have loved my time with the club and look forward to still cheering on Tally and catching up with everyone.”

O'Donoghue joined the Redlegs for the 2018 season and made an impact right from the start.

The Congupna Football Club stalwart steered Tallygaroopna to premiership glory in his first season, when the senior outfit finished the year undefeated.

The following year, the Redlegs missed out on back-to-back premierships when Nagambie defeated them in the decider.

Tallygaroopna president Neville Montgomery praised O'Donoghue's profound contribution to the Redlegs during his involvement at the club.

“When ‘Gonzo’ (O'Donoghue) took on the role he took us to the next level with his commitment and professionalism shown to not only the footballers, but also netballers, committee and wider community,” Montgomery said.

“While we are disappointed to see him move on, we will continue to support him and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

