Basketball Victoria announces revised regional schedule

Basketball Victoria has amended this year's country calendar, locking in what regional events have been cancelled and which ones will go ahead.

The announcement comes just weeks before community basketball is due to return across the state, giving more clarity for domestic participants and organisations like Greater Shepparton Basketball Association.

Focus has been directed towards participation-based events, with most Basketball Victoria Country championships off the table this season.

“While the focus is on a return to domestic basketball, there has been a consistent theme of encouragement and support regarding the resumption of ongoing programs and events that we host, in line with COVID-19 restrictions and safety guidelines set out by the Victorian Government,” BVC general manager David Huxtable said.

The Country Basketball League is a clear exception though, with BVC hopeful the regular schedule of the competition will not have to be amended.

“With the season not due to commence until October 2020, we believe there is sufficient time for the season to commence as usual,” Huxtable said.

“Further information about nominations and fixtures will be announced shortly.”

The Junior Country Championships, Junior Domestic Championships and various Referee Development Projects have been cancelled, while events like under-14 regional qualifiers, skills days and the regional academy will be staged.

BASKETBALL VICTORIA COUNTRY – 2020-21 SCHEDULE

Competitions

U16/U18 Division 3 and 4 Country Championships – Cancelled

U12 Country Championships – Cancelled

U14 Country Championships – Cancelled

Domestic Junior Championships – Cancelled

Country Basketball League – Scheduled for October

U14 Regional Qualifiers – Scheduled for November

Participation

U14 Skills Days – Rescheduled to August 8-9

Regional Academy – Rescheduled to August 10 to November 1

Gold Nugget Camp – Rescheduled to November 7-8

U12 Skills Days – Rescheduled to September 12-13

Jamboree – Rescheduled to October 31 - November 3 (final dates to be confirmed)