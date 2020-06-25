Sport

Basketball Victoria announces revised regional schedule

By Tyler Maher

New schedule: Decisions have been made on whether to cancel or push on with Basketball Victoria Country events this year.

1 of 1

Basketball Victoria has amended this year's country calendar, locking in what regional events have been cancelled and which ones will go ahead.

The announcement comes just weeks before community basketball is due to return across the state, giving more clarity for domestic participants and organisations like Greater Shepparton Basketball Association.

Focus has been directed towards participation-based events, with most Basketball Victoria Country championships off the table this season.

“While the focus is on a return to domestic basketball, there has been a consistent theme of encouragement and support regarding the resumption of ongoing programs and events that we host, in line with COVID-19 restrictions and safety guidelines set out by the Victorian Government,” BVC general manager David Huxtable said.

The Country Basketball League is a clear exception though, with BVC hopeful the regular schedule of the competition will not have to be amended.

“With the season not due to commence until October 2020, we believe there is sufficient time for the season to commence as usual,” Huxtable said.

“Further information about nominations and fixtures will be announced shortly.”

The Junior Country Championships, Junior Domestic Championships and various Referee Development Projects have been cancelled, while events like under-14 regional qualifiers, skills days and the regional academy will be staged.

BASKETBALL VICTORIA COUNTRY – 2020-21 SCHEDULE
Competitions
U16/U18 Division 3 and 4 Country Championships – Cancelled
U12 Country Championships – Cancelled
U14 Country Championships – Cancelled
Domestic Junior Championships – Cancelled
Country Basketball League – Scheduled for October
U14 Regional Qualifiers – Scheduled for November

Participation
U14 Skills Days – Rescheduled to August 8-9
Regional Academy – Rescheduled to August 10 to November 1
Gold Nugget Camp – Rescheduled to November 7-8
U12 Skills Days – Rescheduled to September 12-13
Jamboree – Rescheduled to October 31 - November 3 (final dates to be confirmed)

Latest articles

National

Slain Solomone laid to rest in Melbourne

Family have farewelled Solomone Taufeulungaki at a moving funeral in Melbourne, as the community mourns the loss of the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death.

AAP Newswire
National

Cop in uniform at time of rape, jury told

Kristian Dieter Glaser denies having non-consensual sex with a woman about the time he ended his shift as a NSW police officer in Sydney in 2013.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash
Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons. The decision was made in consultation with the Ovens and Murray League who have also elected to call off their season. “This is not...

Brayden May