Hockey restart on the agenda

By Andrew Johnston

Scott Park in action for Echuca Moama

On guard: Junior Benalla players, Lily, Bella and Hadassah defend their court playing Hockey Tennis.

Pick up a stick: District hockey will be able to have a season this year.

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association clubs are gearing up for a modified season, set to begin next month.

Hockey Victoria announced return to play dates recently, with junior seasons to start on July 17 and senior competitions to hit off the following week.

All campaigns would need to be finished by October 25 at the latest, but GVHA will target October 17 as its senior and junior grand final day.

Benalla Hockey Club president Lee Manning encouraged anyone wanting to give hockey a try to take the plunge ahead of the resumption.

“We welcome all abilities and fitness levels,” Manning told the Benalla Ensign.

“If you’re missing sport, want to learn new skills or just need an incentive to get moving again come along and try some hockey.

“You don’t have to commit to competition hockey, just come down and have some fun on Thursday evenings. Anyone aged eight to 80 are welcome.”

Mooroopna Hockey Club has also been on the hunt for more players, lining up footballers and netballers displaced by cancelled seasons due to COVID-19 as potential recruits.

“Attention Kyabram District Football Netball League clubs,” the Cats posted to social media.

“Hit us up and we can help you stay fit for the winter and learn a new skill for the year.”

Echuca-Moama Hockey Club president Adam Thompson said the River Rats were anxious to get the season going.

“Everyone is pretty keen to do something,” Thompson told the Riverine Herald.

“We obviously haven't been able to train together during the break.

“It's been up to players to do their own thing and stay fit and ready while we have been on break.

“Hopefully . . . we can get out there and start training together as a group again and build towards the season.”

