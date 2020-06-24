GVBBL set to return next summer

Cricket lovers across the region are rejoicing following the announcement the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League will return.

Regional Victoria's premier Twenty20 competition is gearing up for its second edition this summer after Monday's announcement.

Last season's inaugural winner SRP Mud Dogs will get the chance to defend their crown after it was confirmed all four sides would be back.

That means the Hurley's Hotel Hounds, Jarvis Delahey Crushers and Cobram Panel Works Panthers will be out for glory.

And a draft, which players can nominate for, will again be held in the lead-up to the competition.

More details on next season's competition will be announced at a later date.

● Meanwhile, Deniliquin Rhinos Cricket Club has reappointed its premiership winning coach for the Murray Valley Cricket Association season.

John Arthur retains the role after leading the Rhinos to the club’s inaugural Simpson Shield win in March.

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times.

‘‘They’re a great bunch of blokes and we got to share a moment that was just so memorable last season.

‘‘I can’t see us losing too many players this year either, so hopefully we can give the flag a fair shake again this upcoming season.”

Arthur also voiced his concerns with the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic impacting the upcoming cricket season.



‘‘There’s likely to be less games next season, so it’s crucial to get off to a good start,’’ he said.

‘‘We can’t make any plans as to when we start training until we know more, so that could make it that much tougher.

‘‘There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but we will take each challenge as they come.’’

● Cricket Victoria released its COVID-19 Return to Train and Play guidelines on Monday and there is a raft of changes to ensure safety of participants.

Groups of up to 20 people can participate in outdoor non-contact training, while indoor activities can resume with 20 people per space or zone.

After it was touted in May, shining the ball with saliva and sweat is prohibited, along with sharing equipment such as helmets and gloves.

Umpires must wear rubber gloves during matches for handling the ball and players and officials must bring their own food for consumption.

And cricket balls must be cleaned with alcohol-based wipes before and after training, while sharing of balls at training must be avoided.

But with cricket in its off-season, expect updates to these guidelines once coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.