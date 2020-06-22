Application period extended for grassroots sporting grants

Community sporting clubs now have extra time to apply for Victorian Government funding after a recent announcement.

On Friday Community Sport Minister Ros Spence extended the cut-off for applications to receive funding as part of the $40 million Community Sport Sector COVID-19 Survival Package until the end of the month.

It will allow any clubs yet to submit an application to put their hand for a $1000 grant — or $15 000 for associations — just like 2077 clubs which have already received the funding and the 2152 which are still being processed.

“We’re helping clubs to keep their heads above water and prepare so that their members are ready to get back playing the sport they love when it is safe to do so,” Spence said.

“I know that club members will be cheering every player, every umpire, every coach and every volunteer as they return to competition and with these grants we’re trying to make that transition a little bit easier.”

A further $68 million is being invested in shovel-ready community sport and active recreation infrastructure projects.

Almost 40 clubs in the City of Greater Shepparton area have been approved funding.

This ranges from football and netball clubs like Shepparton, Undera and Tallygaroopna to cricket clubs like Mooroopna and Shepparton United.

A number of tennis clubs have been given funding — including Undera and McEwen Reserve — while Goulburn Valley Motor Cycle Club and Shepparton Small Bore and Air Rifle Club are also among the recipients.