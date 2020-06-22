Sport

Application period extended for grassroots sporting grants

By Shepparton News

Clubs of all shapes and sizes: All community sporting clubs are eligible for funding from the government, with applications open until the end of the month. Goulburn Valley Motor Cycle Club is among the Greater Shepparton recipients so far.

1 of 1

Community sporting clubs now have extra time to apply for Victorian Government funding after a recent announcement.

On Friday Community Sport Minister Ros Spence extended the cut-off for applications to receive funding as part of the $40 million Community Sport Sector COVID-19 Survival Package until the end of the month.

It will allow any clubs yet to submit an application to put their hand for a $1000 grant — or $15 000 for associations — just like 2077 clubs which have already received the funding and the 2152 which are still being processed.

“We’re helping clubs to keep their heads above water and prepare so that their members are ready to get back playing the sport they love when it is safe to do so,” Spence said.

“I know that club members will be cheering every player, every umpire, every coach and every volunteer as they return to competition and with these grants we’re trying to make that transition a little bit easier.”

A further $68 million is being invested in shovel-ready community sport and active recreation infrastructure projects.

Almost 40 clubs in the City of Greater Shepparton area have been approved funding.

This ranges from football and netball clubs like Shepparton, Undera and Tallygaroopna to cricket clubs like Mooroopna and Shepparton United.

A number of tennis clubs have been given funding — including Undera and McEwen Reserve — while Goulburn Valley Motor Cycle Club and Shepparton Small Bore and Air Rifle Club are also among the recipients.

Latest articles

Sport

Todd Murphy set for Victorian Sheffield Shield squad

“Yeah, so until I was 16, 17, I bowled medium pace — very medium pace,’’ Murphy told the Herald Sun

Brayden May
Sport

Lockington sport reflections

With the current COVID-19 restrictions still in place and little sport being enjoyed, Chris Stewart thought it would an opportunity to reflect on some past achievements in local sport over the past decades.

Riverine Herald
Sport

ERC preparing to welcome back fans

ECHUCA Racing Club has begun planning to allow fans at the track. Recent meetings for the club have taken place at an empty venue in line with COVID-19 restrictions. Now, as Victoria begins to unwind some of those restrictions, the club is putting...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash
Sport

NCWL becomes latest competition to cancel season

This year’s Northern Country Women’s League season has been cancelled. The decision was made after a survey of club representatives highlighted only three of the eight clubs were confident of fielding enough players for a team. The league’s advisory...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s stories shaping sport - Kyabram women’s cricket team

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on...

Shepparton News