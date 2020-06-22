Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Golfers finally received the all-clear to be able to play four-ball events using the MiScore system on Saturday and things went mostly to plan with golfers able to score on their phones and to transmit their results.

Ross and Lyn Kelly sponsored the four-ball v par competition which was won by James Peck and Jono Kerrins with +7 on a countback from Steve Whitting and Scott Carter.

Jarrod Taylor and Jacob Chessels had 5, Darren Carter and Bryan Miller 4, James Ibbotson and Graham Meneilly 4, Andrew Cross and Shorty McNaughton 3 on a countback to win a consolation ball.

A highlight of the day was the hole-in-one scored on the ninth by Terry O’Brien.

Not a moment too soon really, it was August 11, 1974 the last time Terry aced that hole when it was the fifth hole on the original course.

Larysa Phillingham and Paula Wills continued on their merry way, winning the women’s event with a 2.

Robyn Downs and Sheryl Curran were runners-up with 1, while Jan Coe and Phyl Fiddes won a ball each for their score of square.



Final results for Sunday’s stableford competition were unavailable, but Mark Mackinder was leading with 37 points, Anthony Devine and Ty Guiney had 32, Michael Downs 30.



Midweek: James Ibbotson won Tuesday’s stableford competition with 38 points, Lou Villani was runner-up with 33 and line-balls went to Frank Hill, Rocci Villani and John Dickinson 31 points.

Playing off a six handicap, John Fanning was able to win on Thursday with a round of 79-73 and playing buddy John Keller was runner-up with 80-4-76. Line-balls went to Bruce Gross and Darryl Phillips 76, Graham Meneilly 77 on a countback.

Judy Ashcroft won the Thursday chook run with a nett 37 on a countback from Barb Nation and consolation balls went to Les Nation 38, Ty Guiney and Drew Curtis 40.

Coming events: Peppermill Shepparton will sponsor Saturday’s stableford competition which is for the Privilege Cup, although the winner is unlikely to be able to claim their privilege unless restrictions are lifted.

Still, he will qualify for the final in March.

Shocker: Steve Whitting made a par for a square in the four-ball v par event on Saturday. He then picked up his partner’s ball-marker which was only a foot from the hole unaware that Scotty Carter had a shot on the hole and was also putting for par which would have given him a plus.

Not only would it have given him a plus, it would have given them a win in the event.

No doubt Steve received counselling for some time afterwards.