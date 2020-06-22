Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golf

The stroke, Monthly Medal event sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcels Service was played in cool, sunny conditions.

The course is in the best condition, which cannot explain the difficulty in members playing to their handicap.

Francie Mark managed the best score of the day to win the Monthly Medal and the Drummond voucher with 75 nett on countback.

Bec Jeffers came close to a winning score, but a couple of missed putts in the closing holes had her having to settle for the runner-up prize.

Robyn Downs scored 76 nett and Josie De Ieso 81 on countback, both won $15 vouchers.

Ball winners: Jan Coe 78, Terri Wangeman 79 and Lyn McLean 80 nett.

Nine-hole competition: Joyce Tavener continues to dominate the nine-hole event, scoring 39 nett to win. Runner-up Judy Ashcroft 42 nett.

Wednesday’s event: 4BBB stableford: Sponsored by The Jewellers.

Nine-hole competition: Stableford, back nine.